* Wheat firms despite forecasts of rain * Corn extends gains into a fifth session * Soybeans under pressure from South American harvests By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 26 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, as prices rebounded off a five-day low, though forecasts of much-needed rain across some parts of the U.S. Plains provided a ceiling to gains. Corn rose for a fifth consecutive session, shrugging off early weakness as gains in oil provided support, while soybeans were little changed. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.58 percent to $5.22 a bushel, having closed down 0.86 percent in the previous session when prices hit a five-day low of $5.16 a bushel. "There had been concerns about the dry nature of the crop, but that hasn't played out. We saw some losses in recent days and I think we are seeing some correction today," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier this week that Oklahoma winter wheat was rated 44 percent good to excellent, up from 40 percent in the previous week despite recent dry weather. Texas winter wheat was rated 55 percent good to excellent, up from 51 percent in the previous week. Scattered showers were forecast in the Plains wheat belt but were likely to miss the driest areas of Kansas and Oklahoma, agriculture meteorologists said. May corn rose 0.25 percent to $3.96 a bushel, the highest since Feb. 27. Corn closed 0.45 percent higher on Wednesday. Analysts noted expectations of increased ethanol demand stoking gains in corn as oil prices rebound. Brent crude oil prices rose by more than a dollar in early Asian trading on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen, although Asian importers said they were not immediately worried about supply disruptions. The USDA's prospective plantings report, slated for release on Tuesday, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and increased soybean plantings on hopes of better earnings, a Reuters poll showed. May soybeans were little changed at $9.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed 0.31 percent lower on Wednesday. Harvests in South America continued to weigh on soybean prices. Brazilian analyst Agroconsult lifted its estimate of the soy harvest there to 95.8 million tonnes, up from 94.7 a month ago. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 522.00 3.00 +0.58% -2.25% 509.77 56 CBOT corn 396.00 1.00 +0.25% +1.47% 388.34 70 CBOT soy 978.50 -0.25 -0.03% -0.51% 992.02 52 CBOT rice $10.98 $0.02 +0.18% -0.45% $10.77 63 WTI crude $51.46 $2.25 +4.57% +8.31% $48.88 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.005 +0.49% +0.30% USD/AUD 0.782 -0.005 -0.64% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sunil Nair)