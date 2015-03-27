SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Friday, recovering slightly from losses of nearly 4 percent in
the previous session, but is set to finish the week in negative
territory for the first time in three weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell sharply in the
previous session due to a dollar rebound. Wheat is down nearly
5.5 percent for the week, the first seven-day loss in three
weeks.
* May soybeans up 0.2 percent for the week, the first
weekly rise since February 27.
* May corn up 2 percent for the week, the biggest
seven-day gain since early February.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales
report showed the smallest wheat exports since June.
* Rains in wheat growing regions in the southern U.S. Plains
and Ohio River Valley weighed on prices.
* However, the showers in the Plains missed parched areas of
Kansas and Oklahoma, while precipitation has been so heavy in
the Ohio River Valley there could be risks of fungal diseases
that damaged last year's soft red winter wheat crop,
meteorologists said.
* USDA next week will release its annual prospective
plantings and quarterly stocks reports, which likely will show
U.S. farmers reducing corn sowings and in favor of better
earnings in soybeans, a Reuters poll showed.
* Argentina's waterlogged soy lands will get much-needed sun
over the 10 days ahead, firming soils and allowing growers to
drive harvesting combines into fields turned to mud by heavy
early-March storms, meteorologists said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
* Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt
crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Feb
1230 U.S. GDP Final Q4
1945 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at conference
Grains prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 501.25 2.00 +0.40% -3.42% 508.23 39
CBOT corn 392.75 1.50 +0.38% -0.57% 388.23 63
CBOT soy 975.50 1.00 +0.10% -0.33% 991.49 47
CBOT rice $11.11 $0.00 +0.00% +1.37% $10.81 67
WTI crude $50.91 -$0.52 -1.01% +3.45% $48.87 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 +0.01% -0.77%
USD/AUD 0.782 0.000 -0.03% -0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)