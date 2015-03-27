SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday, recovering slightly from losses of nearly 4 percent in the previous session, but is set to finish the week in negative territory for the first time in three weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell sharply in the previous session due to a dollar rebound. Wheat is down nearly 5.5 percent for the week, the first seven-day loss in three weeks. * May soybeans up 0.2 percent for the week, the first weekly rise since February 27. * May corn up 2 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day gain since early February. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report showed the smallest wheat exports since June. * Rains in wheat growing regions in the southern U.S. Plains and Ohio River Valley weighed on prices. * However, the showers in the Plains missed parched areas of Kansas and Oklahoma, while precipitation has been so heavy in the Ohio River Valley there could be risks of fungal diseases that damaged last year's soft red winter wheat crop, meteorologists said. * USDA next week will release its annual prospective plantings and quarterly stocks reports, which likely will show U.S. farmers reducing corn sowings and in favor of better earnings in soybeans, a Reuters poll showed. * Argentina's waterlogged soy lands will get much-needed sun over the 10 days ahead, firming soils and allowing growers to drive harvesting combines into fields turned to mud by heavy early-March storms, meteorologists said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Feb 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q4 1945 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at conference Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.25 2.00 +0.40% -3.42% 508.23 39 CBOT corn 392.75 1.50 +0.38% -0.57% 388.23 63 CBOT soy 975.50 1.00 +0.10% -0.33% 991.49 47 CBOT rice $11.11 $0.00 +0.00% +1.37% $10.81 67 WTI crude $50.91 -$0.52 -1.01% +3.45% $48.87 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 +0.01% -0.77% USD/AUD 0.782 0.000 -0.03% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)