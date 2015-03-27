* Wheat edges up slightly, after losses of nearly 4 percent
* Corn rises, set for weekly gain of 2 percent
* Soybeans lower, South American supply weighs
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. wheat on Friday held on to
most of its losses from the previous session, when it posted its
biggest daily drop in more than eight months, and was set to
finish the week down 5.5 percent amid favourable weather
forecasts and a firm dollar.
Soybeans fell for a fourth day, hurt by expectations of a
bumper South American crop, but corn gained for a fifth session
out of six as higher crude oil prices raised hopes for a rise in
demand for grain-based fuel ethanol.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.25
percent to $5.00-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 3.8 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day fall since July 2014. Wheat is on
course to post its first weekly loss in three weeks.
"The market is eyeing the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) report on the 31st, but until then, it is all about
weather," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank.
Crop-friendly rains in wheat growing regions in the southern
U.S. Plains and Ohio River Valley dragged on prices. But losses
were limited as the showers missed parched areas of Kansas and
Oklahoma. Precipitation has been so heavy in the Ohio River
Valley there could be risks of fungal diseases that hurt last
year's soft red winter wheat crop, meteorologists said.
Wheat also came under pressure due to the dollar that was
trading broadly higher early in Asia on Friday, making
commodities priced in the greenback less attractive.
Fresh evidence of wheat's competitive disadvantage came in
the USDA's weekly export sales report showing the smallest wheat
exports since June.
USDA next week will release its annual prospective plantings
and quarterly stocks reports, which likely will show U.S.
farmers reducing corn sowings and in favour of better earnings
in soybeans, a Reuters poll showed.
Corn was up 0.13 percent at $3.91-3/4 a bushel. It is
up almost 2 percent this week, tracking gains in crude oil
prices . It ended down 0.95 percent on Thursday.
Soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $9.72-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.43 percent in the previous session.
The oilseed is little changed for the week, as a bumper
South American crop enters the market.
Argentina's waterlogged soy lands will get much-needed sun
over the 10 days ahead, firming soils and allowing growers to
drive harvesting combines into fields turned to mud by heavy
early-March storms, meteorologists said.
Grains prices at 0246 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 500.50 1.25 +0.25% -3.56% 508.21 38
CBOT corn 391.75 0.50 +0.13% -0.82% 388.20 60
CBOT soy 972.25 -2.25 -0.23% -0.66% 991.38 44
CBOT rice $11.12 $0.01 +0.05% +1.41% $10.81 68
WTI crude $50.31 -$1.12 -2.18% +2.24% $48.85 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 -0.02% -0.80%
USD/AUD 0.781 -0.002 -0.26% -0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)