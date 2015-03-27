* Wheat up slightly but set for 5 pct weekly loss

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. wheat inched higher on Friday to hold the $5 threshold in a pause from selling linked to improved crop weather and sluggish exports that has brought prices down 5 percent this week.

Soybeans fell for a fourth day to one-week lows, hurt by expectations of a bumper South American crop, while corn eased after touching a five-week high in the previous session.

Grain markets were also winding down before the weekend and in the run-up to March 31 U.S. government planting forecasts that are one of the most scrutinised crop reports of the year.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.02-3/4 a bushel, after ending down 3.8 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall since July 2014.

Wheat is on course to fall 5 percent over the week, its first weekly loss in three.

"The market is eyeing the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on the 31st, but until then, it is all about weather," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank.

Crop-friendly rains in wheat growing regions in the southern U.S. Plains and Ohio River Valley dragged on prices this week but concerns about persisting dryness lent some support.

"Patchy rain chances in the Plains 6 to 15 day outlook may offer slight relief for Nebraska, but amounts likely remain light," the Commodity Weather Group said in a daily note.

"The 16 to 30 day (outlook) is also unfavourably dry/warm for much of the Plains wheat belt."

Wheat prices have also been sapped this week by a rebound in the dollar, which has underlined the lack of competitiveness of U.S. wheat in export markets.

The USDA's weekly export sales report on Thursday showed the smallest wheat exports since June.

CBOT May corn edged down 0.3 percent to $3.90-1/4 a bushel, extending a fall on Thursday when prices retreated after touching a five-week high.

May soybeans fell 0.33 percent to $9.71-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA on Tuesday will release its annual prospective plantings and quarterly stocks reports, which likely will show U.S. farmers reducing corn sowings and in favour of better earnings in soybeans, a Reuters poll showed.

The soybean market is also being pressured by progress in gathering an expected bumper crop in South America.

