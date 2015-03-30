(Corrects to show USDA prospective plantings report expected on
March 31, not next week)
SYDNEY, March 30 U.S. wheat rose 1 percent on
Monday to extend two-day gains to nearly 3 percent as short
covering ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later
in the week provided support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose 1.1
percent to $5.13-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent on
Friday.
* Front-month soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.69-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Friday.
* Front-month corn unchanged at $3.91 a bushel, having
closed little changed in the previous session.
* Market eyeing next the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
prospective plantings report on March 31, which is likely to
show farmers in the United States boosting soybean plantings at
the expense of corn acres this spring, a Reuters poll showed.
* Soybeans under pressure as farmers gather record soy
harvests in South America.
* Outlook for warm and dry conditions over the next 10 days
in Argentina should allow harvest there to advance after
excessively wet weather this month left fields muddy,
meteorologists said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar started trade on Monday pretty much where it
closed in New York after the head of the U.S. central bank
assured investors that the path back to 'normal' interest rates
will only occur at a gradual pace.
* Oil tumbled 5 percent on Friday, erasing the previous
session's gains, as Yemen's conflict looked less likely to
disrupt Middle East crude shipments and investors turned their
focus to talks for a potential Iran nuclear deal that could put
more supply on the market.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Mar
1200 Germany Consumer prices Mar
1230 U.S. Personal income Feb
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb
Grains prices at 0048 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 513.25 5.50 +1.08% +2.80% 507.85 49
CBOT corn 391.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.06% 388.01 61
CBOT soy 969.50 2.25 +0.23% -0.51% 990.44 43
CBOT rice $10.97 -$0.02 -0.18% -1.26% $10.81 56
WTI crude $48.43 -$0.44 -0.90% -0.90% $48.49 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.772 -0.002 -0.26% -1.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)