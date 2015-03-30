(Corrects to show USDA prospective plantings report expected on March 31, not next week) SYDNEY, March 30 U.S. wheat rose 1 percent on Monday to extend two-day gains to nearly 3 percent as short covering ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the week provided support. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose 1.1 percent to $5.13-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent on Friday. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.69-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Friday. * Front-month corn unchanged at $3.91 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * Market eyeing next the U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings report on March 31, which is likely to show farmers in the United States boosting soybean plantings at the expense of corn acres this spring, a Reuters poll showed. * Soybeans under pressure as farmers gather record soy harvests in South America. * Outlook for warm and dry conditions over the next 10 days in Argentina should allow harvest there to advance after excessively wet weather this month left fields muddy, meteorologists said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started trade on Monday pretty much where it closed in New York after the head of the U.S. central bank assured investors that the path back to 'normal' interest rates will only occur at a gradual pace. * Oil tumbled 5 percent on Friday, erasing the previous session's gains, as Yemen's conflict looked less likely to disrupt Middle East crude shipments and investors turned their focus to talks for a potential Iran nuclear deal that could put more supply on the market. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Mar 1200 Germany Consumer prices Mar 1230 U.S. Personal income Feb 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.25 5.50 +1.08% +2.80% 507.85 49 CBOT corn 391.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.06% 388.01 61 CBOT soy 969.50 2.25 +0.23% -0.51% 990.44 43 CBOT rice $10.97 -$0.02 -0.18% -1.26% $10.81 56 WTI crude $48.43 -$0.44 -0.90% -0.90% $48.49 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.772 -0.002 -0.26% -1.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)