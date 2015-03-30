* U.S. wheat futures extend gains to 2.7 pct in 2 days
* Poor weekend rains in U.S. grain belt drive gains
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 30 Chicago wheat futures gained
nearly 1 percent on Monday, rising for a second session as lack
of rains in the U.S. grain belt over the weekend prompted
investors to cover positions.
Soybeans edged up, after dropping for four sessions, ahead
of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later this week on
planting prospects, while corn remained under pressure from
ample supplies and poor demand for U.S. cargoes.
Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose almost 1 percent
to $5.12-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, adding to Friday's 1.7
percent gain.
Soybeans added 0.3 percent to $9.70-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.7 percent in the last session, while corn
was little changed at $3.91-1/4 a bushel.
"Weekend rain in U.S. hard red winter wheat regions had been
sparse," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
"Moreover, weather forecasters do not expect much rainfall
in the near term."
Dry weather in parts of U.S. grain belt is threatening to
curb yields of the hard red winter crop.
The market is eyeing the USDA's prospective plantings
report, which is likely to show farmers in the United States
boosting soybean plantings at the expense of corn acres this
spring, a Reuters poll showed.
A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region
will slow some planting of corn, soybeans and other crops but
below-normal rainfall across the main crop belt should prevent
any major planting delays this spring, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Thursday.
The soybeans market has been under pressure as farmers
gather record soy harvests in South America.
Outlook for warm and dry conditions over the next 10 days in
Argentina should allow harvest there to advance after wet
weather this month left fields muddy.
Port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will
hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general
work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax
policy.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March. 24,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0255 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 512.50 4.75 +0.94% +2.65% 507.83 49
CBOT corn 391.25 0.25 +0.06% +0.00% 388.02 61
CBOT soy 970.50 3.25 +0.34% -0.41% 990.48 44
CBOT rice $10.98 -$0.02 -0.14% -1.22% $10.81 57
WTI crude $48.11 -$0.76 -1.56% -1.56% $48.48 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.772 -0.002 -0.27% -1.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
