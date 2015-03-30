* U.S. wheat futures extend gains to 2.7 pct in 2 days

* Poor weekend rains in U.S. grain belt drive gains (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 30 Chicago wheat futures gained nearly 1 percent on Monday, rising for a second session as lack of rains in the U.S. grain belt over the weekend prompted investors to cover positions.

Soybeans edged up, after dropping for four sessions, ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later this week on planting prospects, while corn remained under pressure from ample supplies and poor demand for U.S. cargoes.

Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose almost 1 percent to $5.12-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, adding to Friday's 1.7 percent gain.

Soybeans added 0.3 percent to $9.70-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the last session, while corn was little changed at $3.91-1/4 a bushel.

"Weekend rain in U.S. hard red winter wheat regions had been sparse," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"Moreover, weather forecasters do not expect much rainfall in the near term."

Dry weather in parts of U.S. grain belt is threatening to curb yields of the hard red winter crop.

The market is eyeing the USDA's prospective plantings report, which is likely to show farmers in the United States boosting soybean plantings at the expense of corn acres this spring, a Reuters poll showed.

A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region will slow some planting of corn, soybeans and other crops but below-normal rainfall across the main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this spring, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.

The soybeans market has been under pressure as farmers gather record soy harvests in South America.

Outlook for warm and dry conditions over the next 10 days in Argentina should allow harvest there to advance after wet weather this month left fields muddy.

Port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax policy.

Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March. 24, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.50 4.75 +0.94% +2.65% 507.83 49 CBOT corn 391.25 0.25 +0.06% +0.00% 388.02 61 CBOT soy 970.50 3.25 +0.34% -0.41% 990.48 44 CBOT rice $10.98 -$0.02 -0.14% -1.22% $10.81 57 WTI crude $48.11 -$0.76 -1.56% -1.56% $48.48 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.772 -0.002 -0.27% -1.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)