SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. wheat hit a one-week high on Tuesday as concerns over dry weather in key U.S. growing regions drove short-covering, pushing three-day gains to more than 6 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had risen 0.13 percent to $5.31 a bushel by 0051 GMT, just below its session-peak of $5.31-3/4 a bushel - the highest since March 24. Wheat closed up 4.4 percent on Monday. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.67 a bushel, having closed up 0.05 percent on Monday. * Front-month corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.93-3/4, after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session. * Wheat was drawing support as short-covering and worries about dryness in the U.S. Plains offset pressure from poor U.S. wheat exports and a stronger dollar. * The market was focusing on a pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due Tuesday - on U.S. quarterly grain stocks and planting intentions. * Analysts expect U.S. farmers to expand seeding of soybeans, sorghum and other crops this year at the expense of corn. * A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week. * Analysts expect USDA to report higher March 1 stocks of wheat, corn and soybeans compared with a year ago. * Port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax policy. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was firmer against most of its peers early on Tuesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in over a month against the yen and notching up solid gains on its Australian counterpart. * Oil settled down for a second straight session on Monday as Iran and six world powers tried to negotiate a deal on Tehran's nuclear program that could end Western sanctions and allow the OPEC member to ship more crude into an already flooded market. * U.S. stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from a sharp decline last week, helped by deal activity in healthcare and a bounce in energy shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales Feb 0645 France Consumer spending Feb 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Mar 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Mar 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Feb 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Jan 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar Grains prices at 0041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.00 0.75 +0.14% +4.58% 508.35 60 CBOT corn 393.75 -0.75 -0.19% +0.70% 387.98 61 CBOT soy 967.00 -0.75 -0.08% -0.03% 988.95 39 CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.08 -0.67% +0.50% $10.82 57 WTI crude $48.33 -$0.35 -0.72% -1.10% $48.49 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.000 -0.01% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.766 0.001 +0.14% -1.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)