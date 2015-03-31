SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. wheat hit a one-week high
on Tuesday as concerns over dry weather in key U.S. growing
regions drove short-covering, pushing three-day gains to more
than 6 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had risen
0.13 percent to $5.31 a bushel by 0051 GMT, just below its
session-peak of $5.31-3/4 a bushel - the highest since March 24.
Wheat closed up 4.4 percent on Monday.
* Front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.67 a
bushel, having closed up 0.05 percent on Monday.
* Front-month corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.93-3/4,
after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat was drawing support as short-covering and worries
about dryness in the U.S. Plains offset pressure from poor U.S.
wheat exports and a stronger dollar.
* The market was focusing on a pair of U.S. Department of
Agriculture reports due Tuesday - on U.S. quarterly grain stocks
and planting intentions.
* Analysts expect U.S. farmers to expand seeding of
soybeans, sorghum and other crops this year at the expense of
corn.
* A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region
will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the
main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this
spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week.
* Analysts expect USDA to report higher March 1 stocks of
wheat, corn and soybeans compared with a year ago.
* Port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will
hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general
work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax
policy.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was firmer against most of its peers early on
Tuesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in over a month
against the yen and notching up solid gains on its Australian
counterpart.
* Oil settled down for a second straight session on Monday
as Iran and six world powers tried to negotiate a deal on
Tehran's nuclear program that could end Western sanctions and
allow the OPEC member to ship more crude into an already flooded
market.
* U.S. stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Monday,
rebounding from a sharp decline last week, helped by deal
activity in healthcare and a bounce in energy shares.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Feb
0645 France Consumer spending Feb
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Mar
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Mar
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Feb
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Jan
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar
Grains prices at 0041 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 531.00 0.75 +0.14% +4.58% 508.35 60
CBOT corn 393.75 -0.75 -0.19% +0.70% 387.98 61
CBOT soy 967.00 -0.75 -0.08% -0.03% 988.95 39
CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.08 -0.67% +0.50% $10.82 57
WTI crude $48.33 -$0.35 -0.72% -1.10% $48.49 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.000 -0.01% -0.51%
USD/AUD 0.766 0.001 +0.14% -1.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)