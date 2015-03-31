* Wheat at 1-wk top as dry weather threatens U.S. yields

* Soy dips, under pressure from higher planting outlook (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 31 Chicago wheat futures climbed to a one-week peak on Tuesday as a lack of rain and rising temperatures in parts of the U.S. grain belt threatened to curb yields of the winter crop.

Soybean prices edged down to hover around their lowest since March 20, pressured by the prospect of higher planting in the United States.

Wheat has added more than 6 percent in three sessions, with very little rain forecast at a time when the U.S. winter crop needs more soil moisture.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose as much as 0.3 percent to $5.31-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 24. Wheat closed up 4.4 percent on Monday.

Soybean prices fell 0.1 percent to $9.67 a bushel, while corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.94 a bushel.

"It looks more like a fund driven rally (in wheat)," said Simon Clancy, a director at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"Funds are reacting to issues with the U.S. hard red winter crop. Weather forecasts have been swinging between dry and wet, but over the last couple of sessions the bias has been towards dryness."

Wheat has been drawing support as short-covering and the worries about dryness in the U.S. Plains offset pressure from poor U.S. wheat exports and a stronger dollar.

Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said.

Investors in agricultural markets are focusing on a pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due Tuesday - U.S. quarterly grain stocks and planting intentions.

Analysts expect U.S. farmers to expand seeding of soybeans, sorghum and other crops this year at the expense of corn.

Higher U.S. soybean planting will add to record global supplies following all-time high production in South America earlier this year, weighing on prices.

A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week.

Analysts expect the USDA to report higher March 1 stocks of wheat, corn and soybeans compared with a year ago.

Elsewhere, port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax policy.

Prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.75 -0.50 -0.09% +4.33% 508.31 59 CBOT corn 394.00 -0.50 -0.13% +0.77% 387.98 63 CBOT soy 967.00 -0.75 -0.08% -0.03% 988.95 38 CBOT rice $11.03 -$0.10 -0.85% +0.32% $10.82 56 WTI crude $48.03 -$0.65 -1.34% -1.72% $48.48 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.082 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.66% USD/AUD 0.763 -0.002 -0.20% -1.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)