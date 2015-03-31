* Wheat at 1-wk top as dry weather threatens U.S. yields
* Soy dips, under pressure from higher planting outlook
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 31 Chicago wheat futures
climbed to a one-week peak on Tuesday as a lack of rain and
rising temperatures in parts of the U.S. grain belt threatened
to curb yields of the winter crop.
Soybean prices edged down to hover around their lowest since
March 20, pressured by the prospect of higher planting in the
United States.
Wheat has added more than 6 percent in three sessions, with
very little rain forecast at a time when the U.S. winter crop
needs more soil moisture.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose as much as 0.3
percent to $5.31-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 24. Wheat
closed up 4.4 percent on Monday.
Soybean prices fell 0.1 percent to $9.67 a bushel,
while corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.94 a bushel.
"It looks more like a fund driven rally (in wheat)," said
Simon Clancy, a director at IKON Commodities in Sydney.
"Funds are reacting to issues with the U.S. hard red winter
crop. Weather forecasts have been swinging between dry and wet,
but over the last couple of sessions the bias has been towards
dryness."
Wheat has been drawing support as short-covering and the
worries about dryness in the U.S. Plains offset pressure from
poor U.S. wheat exports and a stronger dollar.
Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 CBOT wheat contracts on
Monday, trade sources said.
Investors in agricultural markets are focusing on a pair of
U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due Tuesday - U.S.
quarterly grain stocks and planting intentions.
Analysts expect U.S. farmers to expand seeding of soybeans,
sorghum and other crops this year at the expense of corn.
Higher U.S. soybean planting will add to record global
supplies following all-time high production in South America
earlier this year, weighing on prices.
A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region
will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the
main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this
spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week.
Analysts expect the USDA to report higher March 1 stocks of
wheat, corn and soybeans compared with a year ago.
Elsewhere, port workers at the Argentine grains hub of
Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with
a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day
over tax policy.
Prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 529.75 -0.50 -0.09% +4.33% 508.31 59
CBOT corn 394.00 -0.50 -0.13% +0.77% 387.98 63
CBOT soy 967.00 -0.75 -0.08% -0.03% 988.95 38
CBOT rice $11.03 -$0.10 -0.85% +0.32% $10.82 56
WTI crude $48.03 -$0.65 -1.34% -1.72% $48.48 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.082 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.66%
USD/AUD 0.763 -0.002 -0.20% -1.45%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
