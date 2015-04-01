(Corrects day of the week in third bullet point) SYDNEY, April 1 U.S. corn futures rose on Wednesday, rebounding slightly from the biggest one-day slide in more than 18 months following larger than expected inventories and plantings in U.S. crop reports. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.77-3/4, having slumped 4.6 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.75-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 20. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.77 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.15-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.5 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA, in a quarterly report, said farmers and grain elevators had 7.7 billion bushels of corn in storage as of March 1, topping estimates for 7.6 billion and the 7 billion held in bins a year earlier. * The large stocks indicate demand for animal feed last quarter was not as strong as expected, traders said. * Separately, the USDA predicted farmers will sow 89.2 million acres of corn this spring, above analysts' estimates for 88.7 million. Soybean plantings were projected at a record 84.6 million acres, below expectations for 85.9 million. * Prior to the release of the plantings data, traders had expected farmers to switch more acres to soybeans from corn. Prices for both crops are down from a year ago, and corn is more expensive to grow. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan's tankan survey of business sentiment showed that a weaker currency failed to improve Japanese corporate sentiment. * Oil fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, with Brent crude tumbling 12 percent for the month, as world powers entered into intense negotiations with Iran for a nuclear deal that could bring more of its oil to an oversupplied market. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as energy and healthcare shares retreated, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered their ninth straight quarterly advance. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Mar 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Mar 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Mar 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Mar 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Mar 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Mar 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Mar Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 515.25 3.50 +0.68% -2.83% 507.35 50 CBOT corn 377.75 1.50 +0.40% -4.25% 386.90 38 CBOT soy 977.00 3.75 +0.39% +0.96% 988.46 52 CBOT rice $10.88 $0.00 +0.00% -2.20% $10.80 48 WTI crude $47.21 -$0.39 -0.82% -3.02% $48.31 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.003 +0.24% -0.70% USD/AUD 0.763 0.002 +0.26% -0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)