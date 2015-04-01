* Soy hits highest since March 25 on lower planting forecast

* Corn recovers after steep decline on hopes of end-user demand (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 1 U.S. soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to a one-week top after a U.S. agricultural forecast of lower-than-expected spring planting for the crop this year.

Corn edged higher on expectations of a rise in end-user demand after prices tumbled 4.5 percent in the last session on pressure from the same U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast, which also pegged corn plantings and inventories above traders' estimates.

Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose as much as 1.1 percent to $9.83-1/2 a bushel, the highest since March 25.

Corn added 0.7 percent to $3.79 a bushel, having dropped to its lowest since March 20 on Tuesday, while wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.15-1/2 a bushel after closing down 3.5 percent in the last session.

"The USDA's planting survey was supportive of soybean prices," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"Analysts have been looking for a substantial rise in soybean planting but the USDA's survey came in substantially lower."

The USDA, in its closely watched prospective plantings report, predicted farmers would devote a record 84.635 million acres of their fields to soybeans this spring, but the outlook was still below market forecasts.

Corn plantings were forecast at 89.199 million acres, which would be a five-year low and down from 90.597 million seeded in 2014. Analysts were expecting corn plantings of 88.731 million acres, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Corn stocks as of March 1 were pegged at 7.745 billion bushels, the second highest reading ever for that time of year and 136 million bushels above the average of market forecasts. A year earlier, corn stocks were 7.008 billion.

The large stocks indicate demand for animal feed last quarter was not as strong as expected, traders said.

Prior to the release of the plantings data, traders had expected farmers to switch more acres to soybeans from corn.

Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 515.50 3.75 +0.73% +1.53% 507.83 50 CBOT corn 379.00 2.75 +0.73% -3.07% 387.48 41 CBOT soy 982.25 9.00 +0.92% +1.55% 989.46 57 CBOT rice $10.91 $0.03 +0.28% -0.77% $10.81 50 WTI crude $47.30 -$0.30 -0.63% -2.83% $48.31 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.077 -$0.006 -0.54% -1.04% USD/AUD 0.763 -0.001 -0.18% -1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential