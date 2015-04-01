* Soybean highest since Mar. 25 on U.S. sowing forecast * Corn recovers after steep decline on hopes of demand * Dry weather concern supports wheat (Recasts with European trade, changes dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 1 U.S. soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to a one-week high after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of smaller-than-expected plantings in the United States this year. Corn rose on expectations of a rise in demand after prices tumbled in the previous session on pressure from the same USDA forecast, which also put corn plantings and inventories above traders' estimates. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.78-1/4 a bushel at 1038 GMT after touching $9.83-1/2 in earlier Wednesday trade, the highest since Mar. 25. May corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.78-3/4 a bushel, having dropped to its lowest since Mar. 20 on Tuesday. May wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.14-3/4 a bushel after falling in the last session. "The soybeans, corn and wheat markets are firm today as the market assesses the USDA reports on Tuesday, which overall did not provide game-changing surprises," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "We are seeing a limited rebound across the board as price falls generate purchase interest." "Soybeans remain supported by the USDA's estimate that U.S. soybean sown area will be smaller than had been anticipated by the market." The USDA, in its closely watched prospective plantings report, predicted farmers would plant a record 84.6 million acres of soybeans this spring, but the outlook was still below forecasts. Corn plantings were forecast at 89.1 million acres, a five-year low and down from 90.5 million seeded in 2014. Analysts were expecting corn plantings of 88.7 million acres, a Reuters poll showed. Before the release of the plantings data, traders had expected farmers to switch more acres to soybeans from corn. "The fall in corn prices yesterday caused by forecasts of larger-than-expected plantings, and stocks in the U.S. bigger than expected, has generated some buying interest today and we could see some more export activity after the price drop," Rijkers said. Two South Korean buyers purchased a total 197,000 tonnes of corn in separate snap tenders issued on Wednesday. "Wheat is also receiving some support from continued concern about dry weather in the U.S. Plains grain belt," Rijkers said. Grains prices at 1036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.75 3.00 +0.59% -2.92% 507.33 49 CBOT corn 378.50 2.25 +0.60% -4.06% 386.93 40 CBOT soy 978.25 5.00 +0.51% +1.08% 988.50 53 CBOT rice $10.92 $0.04 +0.41% -1.80% $10.80 51 WTI crude $47.27 -$0.33 -0.69% -2.90% $48.31 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kevin Liffey)