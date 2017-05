SYDNEY, April 2 U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday and were poised to finish the week down more than 2.5 percent in their biggest weekly loss in more than two months, dragged lower by U.S. government forecasts of ample global supply. Markets in some countries will be closed on Friday as the Easter holiday begins. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans have gained more than 2.5 percent this week, in what would be their biggest weekly climb in five weeks. * Front-month corn was down more than 2.5 percent on the week, its biggest weekly loss in nine. * Front-month wheat has risen nearly 3.5 percent this week, the third weekly gain in the last four. * Soybeans drew support as the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its closely watched prospective plantings report predicted farmers would plant a record 84.6 million acres of soybeans this spring, but the outlook was still below forecasts. * Gains in the crude oil market spilled over to the agricultural sector, adding to bullish sentiment on soy. * Corn plantings were forecast at 89.1 million acres, a five-year low and down from 90.5 million seeded in 2014. Analysts were expecting corn plantings of 88.7 million acres, a Reuters poll showed. * Concerns about dryness in the U.S. Plains limiting crop production in that key growing area supported wheat prices. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having suffered a setback on fresh signs that the U.S. economy slowed significantly in the first quarter. * Oil jumped as much as 5 percent on Wednesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, as U.S. crude output fell for the first time in two months and the government announced a smaller-than-feared rise in weekly stockpiles. * U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected data spurred concerns over economic growth ahead of Friday's jobs report and first-quarter earnings. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. International trade Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1240 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives brief welcome remarks at conference 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar 1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 525.50 -3.00 -0.57% +2.69% 507.78 55 CBOT corn 380.50 -1.25 -0.33% +1.13% 386.43 44 CBOT soy 989.00 -0.75 -0.08% +1.62% 988.20 63 CBOT rice $10.78 $0.00 +0.00% -3.06% $10.80 45 WTI crude $49.50 -$0.59 -1.18% +3.99% $48.35 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.075 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.758 -0.002 -0.20% -0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)