* Corn falls under pressure from abundant supply, weak
demand
* Soybeans up 2 pct this week on forecast for lower planting
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 2 U.S. corn futures fell on
Thursday and were on track for the biggest weekly loss in two
months, as ample supplies and expectations of high spring
planting dragged on prices.
Soybeans edged down, but prices are up this week on outlook
for lower U.S. planting. Wheat has risen more than 3 percent
this week as adverse weather threatens the U.S. winter crop.
"There is short covering in the soybean market but corn
continues to remain under pressure after the USDA report," said
Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo.
"Export demand for corn is very weak and that is reflecting
in prices. We could see prices fall below $3.75 a bushel."
For the week, Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans have
gained about 2 percent, biggest rise in five weeks, while corn
has lost 2.9 percent. Wheat has gained nearly 3.3
percent, third weekly gain in four.
By 0239 GMT on Thursday, corn was down half a percent at
$3.79-3/4 a bushel, soybeans had shed 0.3 percent to $9.86-3/4 a
bushel and wheat had dropped 0.8 percent to $5.24-1/2 a bushel.
U.S. farmers were seen cutting their corn plantings by less
than expected in 2015 even as supplies ballooned to the highest
since 1987, U.S. government data showed on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated corn plantings
at 89.1 million acres, a five-year low and down from 90.5
million seeded in 2014. Analysts were expecting corn plantings
of 88.7 million acres, according to a Reuters poll.
Soybeans were underpinned as the USDA predicted farmers
would plant a record 84.6 million acres of soybeans this spring,
but the outlook was still below forecasts.
The market expects higher soybean supplies from Argentina to
weigh on prices in April.
Argentina's 2014/15 soy harvest is estimated at 58.5 million
tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday,
citing high yields as the reason for increasing its previous 57
million-tonne estimate.
Concerns about dryness in the U.S. Plains limiting crop
production in that key growing area is supporting wheat.
In the U.S. physical market, Midwest corn bids firmed late
on Wednesday to try to draw out supplies from busy and reluctant
farmers while soybean basis bids were mostly steady, merchants
said.
Markets in some countries will be closed on Friday as the
Easter holiday begins.
Prices at 0239 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 524.50 -4.00 -0.76% -1.08% 507.66 54
CBOT corn 379.75 -2.00 -0.52% -3.74% 386.97 43
CBOT soy 986.75 -3.00 -0.30% +1.96% 988.78 59
CBOT rice $10.79 $0.01 +0.09% -2.97% $10.80 45
WTI crude $49.50 -$0.59 -1.18% +3.99% $48.35 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.007 -0.66% -1.16%
USD/AUD 0.758 -0.007 -0.92% -2.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)