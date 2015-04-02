* Corn falls under pressure from abundant supply, weak demand

* Soybeans up 2 pct this week on forecast for lower planting (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 2 U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday and were on track for the biggest weekly loss in two months, as ample supplies and expectations of high spring planting dragged on prices.

Soybeans edged down, but prices are up this week on outlook for lower U.S. planting. Wheat has risen more than 3 percent this week as adverse weather threatens the U.S. winter crop.

"There is short covering in the soybean market but corn continues to remain under pressure after the USDA report," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"Export demand for corn is very weak and that is reflecting in prices. We could see prices fall below $3.75 a bushel."

For the week, Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans have gained about 2 percent, biggest rise in five weeks, while corn has lost 2.9 percent. Wheat has gained nearly 3.3 percent, third weekly gain in four.

By 0239 GMT on Thursday, corn was down half a percent at $3.79-3/4 a bushel, soybeans had shed 0.3 percent to $9.86-3/4 a bushel and wheat had dropped 0.8 percent to $5.24-1/2 a bushel.

U.S. farmers were seen cutting their corn plantings by less than expected in 2015 even as supplies ballooned to the highest since 1987, U.S. government data showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated corn plantings at 89.1 million acres, a five-year low and down from 90.5 million seeded in 2014. Analysts were expecting corn plantings of 88.7 million acres, according to a Reuters poll.

Soybeans were underpinned as the USDA predicted farmers would plant a record 84.6 million acres of soybeans this spring, but the outlook was still below forecasts.

The market expects higher soybean supplies from Argentina to weigh on prices in April.

Argentina's 2014/15 soy harvest is estimated at 58.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday, citing high yields as the reason for increasing its previous 57 million-tonne estimate.

Concerns about dryness in the U.S. Plains limiting crop production in that key growing area is supporting wheat.

In the U.S. physical market, Midwest corn bids firmed late on Wednesday to try to draw out supplies from busy and reluctant farmers while soybean basis bids were mostly steady, merchants said.

Markets in some countries will be closed on Friday as the Easter holiday begins.

Prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.50 -4.00 -0.76% -1.08% 507.66 54 CBOT corn 379.75 -2.00 -0.52% -3.74% 386.97 43 CBOT soy 986.75 -3.00 -0.30% +1.96% 988.78 59 CBOT rice $10.79 $0.01 +0.09% -2.97% $10.80 45 WTI crude $49.50 -$0.59 -1.18% +3.99% $48.35 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.007 -0.66% -1.16% USD/AUD 0.758 -0.007 -0.92% -2.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)