SINGAPORE, April 6 Chicago wheat futures gained 1 percent on Monday, rising for a third consecutive session to trade near a six-week high as a worsening U.S. drought raised concerns over supplies. Corn climbed to its highest in almost a week, while soybeans rebounded after Thursday's losses. The market was closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * Drought in the U.S. Plains is expanding just as the hard-red winter variety of bread wheat grown there is entering its critical growth phase. * Rain is forecast for this week only for the northern portions of the grain belt while many parched western areas will likely remain dry, meteorologists said. * The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, issued on Thursday by state and federal climate experts, said nearly 36 percent of the High Plains from Kansas to North Dakota was in moderate to exceptional drought, up from 28 percent a week ago. * There was additional support for the wheat market with Russia likely to extend a tax on wheat exports beyond July 1, Russian news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is in charge of the sector, as saying on Friday. * Russia has imposed the wheat export duty since Feb. 1 in an effort to cool domestic food inflation as the rouble tumbled. The measure is set to expire on June 30, but traders have expressed concerns the tax could be extended. * Wet conditions in southern portions of the United States were delaying early corn seedings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release the first national planting progress report later on Monday. * The USDA on Thursday said export sales of corn in the previous week totalled 406,000 tonnes for the current marketing season, within the range of analysts' expectations. China purchased U.S. corn for the second straight week. * Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March. 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose and the dollar dropped on Monday, after a dismal U.S. jobs report pushed up U.S. Treasury yields as investors pared bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates anytime soon. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Mar 1400 U.S. Employment trends Apr Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 541.50 5.25 +0.98% +0.98% 510.31 64 CBOT corn 389.25 2.75 +0.71% +0.71% 386.44 57 CBOT soy 989.25 3.25 +0.33% +0.33% 987.18 62 CBOT rice $10.90 $0.04 +0.32% +0.32% $10.79 51 WTI crude $50.06 $0.92 +1.87% +1.87% $48.32 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.099 $0.001 +0.12% +0.99% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.16% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)