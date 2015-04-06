* Wheat near 6-week high as U.S. drought threatens supply

* Likely extension of Russian export tax underpins prices (Adds Saudi tender, updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 6 Chicago wheat gained more than 1 percent to trade near a six-week high on Monday, rising for a third session, as a worsening U.S. drought and news that Russia may extend its tax on exports of the grain stoked supply concerns.

Corn climbed to its highest in almost a week, while soybeans rebounded after Thursday's losses. The market was closed on April 3 for the Good Friday holiday.

"We are seeing short covering in wheat as it is dry in U.S. Plains at a very critical time for the hard red winter crop," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat contract rose 1.2 percent to $5.42-1/2 a bushel by 0824 GMT, near Thursday's six-week peak of $5.44-1/4 a bushel.

Corn added as much as 0.9 percent to $3.90 a bushel, the highest since March 31, and soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $9.88-3/4 a bushel.

Drought in the U.S. Plains is expanding just as the hard-red winter variety of bread wheat grown there is entering its critical growth phase.

Rain is forecast for this week for the northern portions of the grain belt, but many parched western areas will likely remain dry, meteorologists said.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, issued on Thursday by state and federal climate experts, said nearly 36 percent of the High Plains from Kansas to North Dakota was in moderate to exceptional drought, up from 28 percent a week ago.

Wheat prices also drew support from news that Russia may extend a tax on wheat exports beyond July 1. But a final decision has not been made, Russian news agencies said, citing Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

Russia has imposed the wheat export duty since Feb. 1 in an effort to cool domestic food inflation as the rouble tumbled.

Saudi Arabia bought 780,000 tonnes of hard wheat in an international tender which closed on Friday, the country's main state wheat buying agency said.

In corn, wet conditions in southern portions of the United States were delaying early seedings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release the first national planting progress report later on Monday.

Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to March. 31, data showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Prices at 0824 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 542.50 6.25 +1.17% +1.17% 510.34 65 CBOT corn 389.25 2.75 +0.71% +0.71% 386.44 57 CBOT soy 988.75 2.75 +0.28% +0.28% 987.16 61 CBOT rice $10.87 $0.01 +0.05% +0.05% $10.79 49 WTI crude $50.53 $1.39 +2.83% +2.83% $48.34 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.001 +0.05% +0.93% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.16% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)