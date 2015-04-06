* CBOT wheat sets back after rallying 5.6 pct last week

* Corn, soybeans pressured by technical sales

* Rainy U.S. Midwest to slow early planting (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, byline, dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, April 6 U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday on a round of technical selling after posting their biggest weekly gain in 3-1/2 months, traders said.

Corn and soybean futures also were weaker, pressured by robust global supplies and profit taking after posting modest gains during the overnight trading session.

Wheat futures, which had hit their highest in nearly seven weeks during the overnight session, notched the biggest losses. Some weather forecasts calling for much-needed rains in the U.S. Plains late next week added to the bearish tone. Rain also fell in growing areas of Ukraine and Russia.

Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures were down 7 cents at $5.29-1/4 a bushel at 10:33 a.m. CDT (1533 GMT). K.C. hard red winter wheat for May delivery fell 8-1/2 cents to $5.74-1/4 a bushel.

Traders also noted some unwinding of short corn/long wheat positions.

CBOT May corn was 2 cents lower at $3.84-1/2 a bushel while May soybeans dropped 2-3/4 cents to $9.83-1/4 a bushel. Both contracts failed to hold support above their 50-day moving averages during the overnight session.

Declines in corn and soybeans were kept in check by rains across the U.S. Midwest.

"Early planting and fieldwork over the next week should be slowed by frequent rains over much of the Corn Belt," Bryce Knorr, Farm Futures market analyst, said in a report.

Firm cash markets for both corn and soybeans also curtailed the drop on the futures market. Dealers at processors around the U.S. Midwest edged their basis levels higher due to a slow pace of farmer sales. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 384.5 -0.52 -2 386.5 SOYBEANS MAY5 983.25 -0.28 -2.75 986 SOY MEAL MAY5 322.6 -1.44 -4.7 327.3 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 31.72 2.19 0.68 31.04 WHEAT SRW MAY5 529.25 -1.31 -7 536.25 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.845 -0.09 -0.02 10.865 LIGHT CRUDE MAY5 51.3 4.4 2.16 49.14 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17871.93 0.61 108.69 17763.24 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Meredith Mazzilli)