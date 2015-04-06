* CBOT wheat sets back after rallying 5.6 pct last week
* Corn, soybeans pressured by technical sales
* Rainy U.S. Midwest to slow early planting
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, April 6 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Monday on a round of technical selling after posting their
biggest weekly gain in 3-1/2 months, traders said.
Corn and soybean futures also were weaker, pressured by
robust global supplies and profit taking after posting modest
gains during the overnight trading session.
Wheat futures, which had hit their highest in nearly seven
weeks during the overnight session, notched the biggest losses.
Some weather forecasts calling for much-needed rains in the U.S.
Plains late next week added to the bearish tone. Rain also fell
in growing areas of Ukraine and Russia.
Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures
were down 7 cents at $5.29-1/4 a bushel at 10:33 a.m. CDT
(1533 GMT). K.C. hard red winter wheat for May delivery
fell 8-1/2 cents to $5.74-1/4 a bushel.
Traders also noted some unwinding of short corn/long wheat
positions.
CBOT May corn was 2 cents lower at $3.84-1/2 a bushel
while May soybeans dropped 2-3/4 cents to $9.83-1/4 a
bushel. Both contracts failed to hold support above their 50-day
moving averages during the overnight session.
Declines in corn and soybeans were kept in check by rains
across the U.S. Midwest.
"Early planting and fieldwork over the next week should be
slowed by frequent rains over much of the Corn Belt," Bryce
Knorr, Farm Futures market analyst, said in a report.
Firm cash markets for both corn and soybeans also curtailed
the drop on the futures market. Dealers at processors around the
U.S. Midwest edged their basis levels higher due to a slow pace
of farmer sales.
Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close
CORN MAY5 384.5 -0.52 -2 386.5
SOYBEANS MAY5 983.25 -0.28 -2.75 986
SOY MEAL MAY5 322.6 -1.44 -4.7 327.3
SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 31.72 2.19 0.68 31.04
WHEAT SRW MAY5 529.25 -1.31 -7 536.25
ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.845 -0.09 -0.02 10.865
LIGHT CRUDE MAY5 51.3 4.4 2.16 49.14
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17871.93 0.61 108.69 17763.24
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing
by Himani Sarkar and Meredith Mazzilli)