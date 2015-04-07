SYDNEY, April 7 U.S. wheat futures edged down on Tuesday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2 percent, as forecasts for much-needed rains eased fears over potential yield losses and weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.14 percent to $5.27 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Monday. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $9.80 a bushel, after closing 0.76-percent lower on Monday when prices hit a near one-week low of $9.77 a bushel. * Front-month corn climbed 0.32 percent to $3.86-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Wheat prices were pressured by forecasts of much-needed rains in the U.S. Plains. Rain also fell in growing areas of Ukraine and Russia. * Corn and soybeans were supported by rains that are expected to slow planting of new crops. MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed in Asia on Tuesday, having recovered almost all of its payroll-inspired losses as the euro came under renewed pressure. * Oil prices jumped more than 5 percent on Monday as traders reassessed how quickly Iran might increase exports after a preliminary nuclear deal and anticipated that a months-long rise in U.S. crude inventories may be slowing. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday as expectations the Federal Reserve could hold off longer on raising U.S. interest rates offset concerns over Friday's surprisingly weak monthly jobs report. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Mar 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Mar 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 527.00 -0.75 -0.14% -1.72% 510.63 54 CBOT corn 386.25 1.25 +0.32% -0.06% 386.30 52 CBOT soy 980.00 1.50 +0.15% -0.61% 985.53 47 CBOT rice $10.88 $0.05 +0.46% +0.09% $10.80 49 WTI crude $51.72 -$0.42 -0.81% +5.25% $48.46 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.002 +0.14% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.758 -0.001 -0.09% -0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)