* Wheat eases for 2nd day as f'casts show much-needed rains

* Black Sea region is also likely to see favourable weather (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 7 U.S. wheat edged lower on Tuesday with the market extending a two-day decline to almost 2 percent, as forecasts for much-needed rains eased fears over potential yield losses in the United States and the Black Sea region.

Corn rose as the market recouped some of last session's decline amid forecasts of rains which are likely to delay U.S. spring planting.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.26-3/4 a bushel by 0210 GMT.

Corn climbed 0.5 percent to $3.87 a bushel, having slid 0.4 percent in the previous session and soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.81-1/2 a bushel, after closing 0.9 percent lower on Monday.

"U.S. winter wheat is looking better than expected and the weather is improving, so we are down," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

"But for the market to fall a lot further we need to see the crop coming out and we won't see that until June or July."

Wheat prices were pressured by forecasts of rains in the U.S. Plains. Rain also fell in growing areas of Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. winter wheat is coming out of dormancy in worse condition than usual due to drought, but is in better shape than it was a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

In its first weekly crop report of the 2015 season, USDA said 44 percent of the winter wheat crop in the 18 top producing states was rated good to excellent. That was up from 35 percent a year ago but off the five-year average for the first week in April of 47 percent good to excellent.

Mild spring temperatures and rains are creating favourable conditions for Russia's and Ukraine's 2015 wheat crops, partially making up for a dry autumn, analysts and traders said.

Farmers in Russia and Ukraine, major global wheat exporters via the Black Sea, had faced cold and dry weather conditions when they sowed the 2015 winter wheat crop last autumn.

The price Saudi Arabia paid for wheat in a tender over the weekend could further add pressure on prices, analysts said.

Saudi Arabia bought 780,000 tonnes of hard wheat in an international tender which closed on Friday, paying between $230.94 a tonne, including cost and freight, and $238.22 a tonne.

"The big thing is the price Saudis bought wheat at, it is $30 a tonne under U.S. and $20 under Australia," said Houe. "It is a very cheap sale, someone really has a very bearish view on prices."

Corn is being supported by rains that are expected to slow planting.

Grains prices at 0210 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.75 -1.00 -0.19% -1.77% 509.82 53 CBOT corn 387.00 2.00 +0.52% +0.13% 386.37 53 CBOT soy 981.50 3.00 +0.31% -0.46% 986.92 50 CBOT rice $10.85 $0.02 +0.18% -0.18% $10.79 46 WTI crude $51.73 -$0.41 -0.79% +5.27% $48.47 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.095 -$0.003 -0.27% +0.60% USD/AUD 0.761 -0.002 -0.30% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)