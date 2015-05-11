SYDNEY, May 11 U.S. soybeans rose on Monday as China cut interest rates, boosting expectations for demand from the world's largest oilseed importer. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans climbed 0.31 percent to $9.71-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.13 percent on Friday. * July wheat dropped 0.47 percent to $4.79-1/4 a bushel, having hit a near two-week high of $4.84-1/4 a bushel, the highest since April 30. Wheat closed up 1.85 percent on Friday. * July corn fell 0.14 percent to $3.62-1/2 a bushel, after gaining 0.42 percent in the previous session. * China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and stoke a sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a quarter of a century. * The winter wheat crop in Kansas should be below average in 2015, reflecting drought, bouts of freezing temperatures and crop diseases, scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour found. * Hard red winter wheat production was projected at 288.5 million bushels, above last year's official U.S. Department of Agriculture output of 246.4 million bushels but below the five-year crop tour average of 313.6 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood little changed against its peers after mixed U.S. jobs data failed to offer much of a buying incentive, while sterling stood tall after a surprise British election victory by the Conservative Party. * Oil prices dipped slightly in early Asian trading on Monday, following on from last week when Brent crude posted its first weekly loss in a month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Apr 0600 Germany Industrial output Mar 0600 Germany Trade data Mar 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Apr 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Apr 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar Grains prices at 0108 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.25 -2.25 -0.47% +1.37% 495.46 46 CBOT corn 362.50 -0.50 -0.14% +0.28% 374.93 38 CBOT soy 979.25 3.00 +0.31% +0.44% 974.22 55 CBOT rice $9.76 $0.02 +0.21% +0.67% $10.38 26 WTI crude $59.25 -$0.14 -0.24% -0.24% $55.76 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 -$0.005 -0.45% -0.99% USD/AUD 0.790 -0.003 -0.34% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)