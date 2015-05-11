* Corn down as ideal weather boosts planting in U.S. Midwest
* Soy gains after China cuts interest rates to boost growth
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 11 Chicago corn futures lost
ground on Monday with near-perfect weather across the U.S.
Midwest helping farmers plant at a brisk pace while wheat also
fell, giving up some of the previous session's gains.
Soybeans rose for a second session as China cut interest
rates, boosting expectations for higher demand from the world's
largest importer of the oilseed.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.5 percent to
$3.61-1/4 a bushel by 0234 GMT and wheat fell 0.7 percent
to $4.78-1/4 a bushel after gaining almost 2 percent on Friday.
July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.78-3/4 a bushel.
"Corn market looks very weak as weather conditions are good
for planting and crop development in the U.S. Midwest," said
Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo.
"The bearish trend will continue and we see July contract
falling below $3.60 a bushel."
The market in waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture
weekly planting and crop progress report that is scheduled to be
released later on Monday.
Total corn plantings in the top 18 states were at 55 percent
complete as of May 3, up 36 points on the prior week and ahead
of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May.
Wheat prices were underpinned on Friday after a widely
watched crop tour saw below average yields in the United States
but analysts said other key exporting countries, including the
Black Sea region, were expecting bumper production.
"There are issues with the U.S. winter crop but globally
there are ample wheat supplies," Gokon said.
The winter wheat crop in Kansas should be below average in
2015, reflecting drought, bouts of freezing temperatures and
crop diseases, scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour
found.
Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to May. 5, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on
Sunday in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and stoke a
sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a
quarter of a century.
China imported 5.31 million tonnes of soybeans in April,
down 18.3 percent from a year ago after a truck strike in early
March in Brazil, the world's top exporter, delayed shipments.
Grains prices at 0234 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 478.25 -3.25 -0.67% +1.16% 495.43 44
CBOT corn 361.25 -1.75 -0.48% -0.07% 374.89 34
CBOT soy 978.75 2.50 +0.26% +0.38% 974.20 55
CBOT rice $9.78 $0.04 +0.41% +0.88% $10.38 26
WTI crude $59.33 -$0.06 -0.10% -0.10% $55.76 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.116 -$0.004 -0.37% -0.92%
USD/AUD 0.790 -0.003 -0.35% -0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)