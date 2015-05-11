* Corn down as ideal weather boosts planting in U.S. Midwest * Soy gains after China cuts interest rates to boost growth (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 11 Chicago corn futures lost ground on Monday with near-perfect weather across the U.S. Midwest helping farmers plant at a brisk pace while wheat also fell, giving up some of the previous session's gains. Soybeans rose for a second session as China cut interest rates, boosting expectations for higher demand from the world's largest importer of the oilseed. Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.61-1/4 a bushel by 0234 GMT and wheat fell 0.7 percent to $4.78-1/4 a bushel after gaining almost 2 percent on Friday. July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.78-3/4 a bushel. "Corn market looks very weak as weather conditions are good for planting and crop development in the U.S. Midwest," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "The bearish trend will continue and we see July contract falling below $3.60 a bushel." The market in waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly planting and crop progress report that is scheduled to be released later on Monday. Total corn plantings in the top 18 states were at 55 percent complete as of May 3, up 36 points on the prior week and ahead of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May. Wheat prices were underpinned on Friday after a widely watched crop tour saw below average yields in the United States but analysts said other key exporting countries, including the Black Sea region, were expecting bumper production. "There are issues with the U.S. winter crop but globally there are ample wheat supplies," Gokon said. The winter wheat crop in Kansas should be below average in 2015, reflecting drought, bouts of freezing temperatures and crop diseases, scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour found. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to May. 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and stoke a sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a quarter of a century. China imported 5.31 million tonnes of soybeans in April, down 18.3 percent from a year ago after a truck strike in early March in Brazil, the world's top exporter, delayed shipments. Grains prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 478.25 -3.25 -0.67% +1.16% 495.43 44 CBOT corn 361.25 -1.75 -0.48% -0.07% 374.89 34 CBOT soy 978.75 2.50 +0.26% +0.38% 974.20 55 CBOT rice $9.78 $0.04 +0.41% +0.88% $10.38 26 WTI crude $59.33 -$0.06 -0.10% -0.10% $55.76 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.116 -$0.004 -0.37% -0.92% USD/AUD 0.790 -0.003 -0.35% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)