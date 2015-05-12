SYDNEY, May 12 U.S. corn fell to a one-week low on Tuesday as favourable weather helped crops and after the U.S. government said the pace of planting had been faster than market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.55 percent to its lowest since May 5 at $3.58-1/2 a bushel. The grain closed down 0.69 percent the day before. * July soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $9.73-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.23 percent on Monday. * July wheat dropped 0.42 percent to $4.79 a bushel, after ending the previous session 0.1-percent lower. * Corn seeding reached 75-percent complete, up 20 points from the week before and the five-year average of 57 percent for the first full week of May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Analysts had expected corn plantings to be 73 percent complete. * Corn emergence was also ahead of normal at 29 percent, versus the five-year average of 24 percent and last week's pace of 9 percent. * The USDA pegged 44 percent of the wheat crop at good-to-excellent, matching market expectations. * Spring wheat emergence across the top six states was 54 percent, up 24 points on the week and compared to the normal pace of 25 percent. * Soybean plantings were 31 percent complete, the USDA said, ahead of market expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Apr 1800 U.S. Federal budget Apr 1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates May Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.00 -2.00 -0.42% -0.52% 494.60 46 CBOT corn 358.50 -2.00 -0.55% -1.24% 374.14 33 CBOT soy 973.25 -0.75 -0.08% -0.31% 973.98 51 CBOT rice $9.54 -$0.07 -0.78% -2.10% $10.32 18 WTI crude $59.25 $0.00 +0.00% -0.24% $55.75 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.789 0.001 +0.09% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)