* Corn slides for 2nd session to one-week low * U.S. farmers speed up corn seeding, 75 pct complete * Wheat, soybeans weighed down by ample supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 12 Chicago corn slid for a second session on Tuesday to its lowest level in a week as planting made rapid progress across the U.S. Midwest and concern over bird flu curbed demand. Wheat and soybeans eased on plentiful world supplies. Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.6 percent to its lowest since May 5 at $3.58-1/4 a bushel. The grain closed down 0.7 percent the day before. Soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $9.72-1/2 a bushel and wheat dropped 0.5 percent to $4.78-1/2 a bushel. "The weather is being pretty favourable in the U.S. for planting corn and soybeans," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "For wheat, the story continues to be one of supply being very strong. We haven't seen a change in that outlook." U.S. planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat sped ahead in major crop states in the week that ended on Sunday as weather remained favourable for fieldwork and early plant emergence was excellent, according to state crop reports. Corn seeding was 75 percent complete, up 20 points from the week before and the five-year average of 57 percent for the first full week of May. Minnesota corn farmers were 95 percent done, compared to the usual 50 percent. Analysts had expected corn plantings to be 73 percent complete. Corn emergence was also ahead of normal at 29 percent, versus the five-year average of 24 percent and last week's pace of 9 percent. There were concerns about demand for corn and soymeal, with bird flu in the United States affecting poultry production. A strain of avian flu that until now had been found only in the western United States has cropped up in Indiana, bringing the total number of states affected by the virulent outbreak to 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. The eastward spread of any strain of the highly contagious H5 virus is worrying to farmers and investigators, who had hoped that warmer spring weather would help lower the number of infections in birds and curtail the spread of the virus. The USDA pegged 44 percent of the wheat crop at good-to-excellent, matching market expectations. Spring wheat emergence across the top six states was 54 percent, up 24 points on the week and compared to the normal pace of 25 percent. Soybean plantings were 31 percent complete, the USDA said, ahead of market expectations. Prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 478.50 -2.50 -0.52% -0.62% 494.58 46 CBOT corn 358.25 -2.25 -0.62% -1.31% 374.13 33 CBOT soy 972.50 -1.50 -0.15% -0.38% 973.96 50 CBOT rice $9.51 -$0.10 -1.09% -2.41% $10.32 18 WTI crude $59.17 -$0.08 -0.14% -0.37% $55.75 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.116 $0.001 +0.06% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.791 0.003 +0.32% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)