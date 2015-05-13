U.S. soybeans rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday as prices recovered from a near one-month low, although gains were checked by forecasts for bigger end-of-season stocks in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.60 a bushel, having slumped 1.9 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a near one-month low of $9.55 a bushel. * July corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * July wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. soybean supplies were expected to balloon 43 percent in the 2015/16 marketing year despite a drop in production due to increased competition on the export market, the U.S. government said on Tuesday. * U.S. Agriculture Department projected U.S. soybean ending stocks at 500 million bushels, topping analysts expectations for soybean ending stocks of 443 million in the 2015/16 crop year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having fallen in particular against sterling which raced to a five-month high on the back of upbeat UK data. * Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, the most in three weeks, as a weak dollar lifted commodities denominated in the currency and OPEC raised slightly its forecast for world oil demand growth. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after a recent run-up in global bond yields unsettled investors already concerned about an eventual Federal Reserve interest rate hike. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output Apr 0530 China Retail sales Apr 0530 China Urban investment Apr 0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1 0600 Germany Preliminary GDP Q1 0900 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q1 0900 Euro zone Industrial output Q1 1230 U.S. Retail sales Apr 1230 U.S. Import prices Apr 1230 U.S. Export prices Apr 1400 U.S. Business inventories Mar Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 481.75 1.25 +0.26% +0.16% 493.27 49 CBOT corn 359.75 -1.25 -0.35% -0.21% 373.36 33 CBOT soy 960.00 4.50 +0.47% -1.44% 972.34 37 CBOT rice $9.44 -$0.01 -0.11% -1.82% $10.27 17 WTI crude $61.29 $0.54 +0.89% +3.44% $56.18 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.002 +0.15% +0.68% USD/AUD 0.800 0.003 +0.36% +1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)