* Corn loses ground on near-perfect planting weather * Soy up 0.5 pct after suffering biggest decline since Jan. 12 * USDA sees soy stocks rising to 500 mln bushels by end-2015/16 (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 13 Chicago soy rose around half a percent on Wednesday after suffering its biggest daily decline in four months in the previous session, although expectations of a jump in U.S. stockpiles continued to drag on prices. Corn was weighed down by ideal weather boosting crop development and seeding across the U.S. Midwest. "After a selloff in the last session there is a little bit of profit-taking but the market still looks bearish coming out of the USDA report, bit of surge this morning might be short-lived," said Simon Clancy of IKON Commodities. "It doesn't look like there are too many obstacles in planting corn at the moment, seems like all the stars are aligned for a decent corn crop in the U.S." Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.60-1/4 a bushel by 0234 GMT, off a near one-month low of $9.55 a bushel hit on Tuesday. Prices slumped 1.9 percent in the previous session, the biggest daily drop since Jan. 12. Corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.81-3/4 a bushel. U.S. soybean supplies were expected to balloon 43 percent in the 2015/16 marketing year, despite a drop in production, as it faces increased competition on the export market, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. In its first estimate of the supply situation for the 2015/16 marketing year, the agency projected U.S. soybean ending stocks at 500 million bushels, up from 350 million bushels in the 2014/15 crop year. The corn market is being weighed down by favourable crop weather boosting prospects of a bumper crop in the United States after a record production last year. Demand for U.S. corn is struggling with several importers, including China taking alternative shipments from South America and the Black Sea region. In addition, there were concerns over feed grain demand in the U.S. market as bird flu outbreak curbs demand. The U.S. poultry and egg industry is grappling with the biggest-ever outbreak of avian influenza. Strains of the H5 virus have devastated Midwestern poultry and egg producers in recent weeks, leading to the deaths or scheduled euthanizations of more than 32 million birds. Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were even in wheat and net buyers of 2,000 corn contracts. Prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 481.75 1.25 +0.26% +0.05% 494.69 49 CBOT corn 360.25 -0.75 -0.21% -0.76% 374.20 33 CBOT soy 960.25 4.75 +0.50% -1.64% 973.55 44 CBOT rice $9.43 -$0.02 -0.16% -3.18% $10.32 17 WTI crude $61.21 $0.46 +0.76% +3.31% $56.17 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.007 +0.65% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.797 0.008 +1.04% +0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)