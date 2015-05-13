* Bargain buying lifts soybeans after sharp fall on Tuesday * Corn drops on good U.S. sowing weather * Weaker dollar supports wheat (Recasts with European trade, changes dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, May 13 Chicago soybeans rose on Wednesday on bargain buying after falling almost 2 percent a day earlier when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast U.S. soybean stocks could rise to a nine-year high. Corn was pushed down by good weather helping planting in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose as a weaker dollar boosted U.S. export prospects. Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.58-3/4 a bushel at 0957 GMT. July corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.58-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.81-1/4 a bushel. "Soybeans are seeing a limited rebound today with some bargain buying and speculative purchases after the sharp fall on Tuesday as the market digests the storm of data from the USDA," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "I do not regard this as a long-term recovery." "The picture given by the USDA for soybeans is fundamentally very bearish, especially the growing stock levels forecast in the United States. I expect soybean futures to start falling again in the near future." U.S. soybean supplies are expected to expand by 43 percent in the 2015/16 marketing year, despite a drop in production, as U.S. beans face increased competition on export markets, the USDA said on Tuesday. In its first estimate of supplies for the 2015/16 marketing year, the USDA forecast U.S. 2015/16 soybean ending stocks at 500 million bushels, up from 350 million bushels in the 2014/15 crop year and a nine-year high. Corn was weakened by favourable weather boosting prospects of a bumper crop in the United States. "For corn, the market's attention is back on the good planting weather in the U.S. which would be positive for the U.S. crop while there is also worry about whether the bird flu outbreak in the United States will reduce feed grain demand," Rijkers said. The U.S. poultry and egg industry is grappling with the biggest-ever outbreak of bird flu. "Wheat is being supported today by the weakness in the dollar, which will improve U.S. export prospects," Rijkers said. "There is also background concern about the El Nino weather pattern developing which could damage crops in Asia and Australia." "India is also reported today to be facing a 4 percent fall in its wheat harvest, which could reduce India's presence in the global wheat export market." Grains prices at 0957 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 1.75 +0.36% +0.26% 493.28 49 CBOT corn 358.75 -2.25 -0.62% -0.49% 373.33 31 CBOT soy 958.50 3.00 +0.31% -1.59% 972.29 43 CBOT rice $9.49 $0.04 +0.42% -1.30% $10.27 17 WTI crude $61.33 $0.58 +0.95% +3.51% $56.18 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1233 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by David Clarke)