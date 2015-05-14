SYDNEY, May 14 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
consecutive session on Thursday, extending the oilseed's rebound
of a one-month low hit earlier in the week, though prices remain
under pressure from forecasts for large end of season supplies
in the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $9.58-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.18 percent on
Wednesday after prices hit a one month low of $9.54-1/4 a
bushel.
* July corn rose 0.21 percent to $3.63 a bushel,
having gained 0.21 percent in the previous session.
* July wheat rose 0.16 percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday after prices touched a
five-day low.
* Soybeans under pressure from USDA projection this week of
domestic 2015/16 soy ending stocks of 500 million bushels. The
figure topped trade expectations.
* U.S. wheat under pressure as Tunisia's state grains agency
bought 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 142,000 tonnes of
durum wheat in a tender that closed on Wednesday, European
traders said. One trader said some of the wheat was likely to be
sourced in the Black Sea region, shunning again U.S. supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at three-month lows against a basket
of major currencies early on Thursday after surprisingly soft
retail sales prompted investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve
can afford to hike interest rates at all this year.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after major U.S. oil
producing state North Dakota posted a surprising output hike and
ongoing high stocks were expected to weigh on import and
production demand.
* Wall Street's major indexes gave up early gains to end
Wednesday's session little changed as some investors stood on
the sidelines waiting for the next round of economic data at the
tail end of earnings season.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 US weekly initial jobless claims
1230 US PPI final for April
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% +0.36% 491.63 53
CBOT corn 363.00 0.75 +0.21% +0.55% 372.53 32
CBOT soy 958.25 1.00 +0.10% +0.29% 971.27 46
CBOT rice $9.40 -$0.04 -0.48% -2.19% $10.26 17
WTI crude $60.16 -$0.34 -0.56% -0.97% $56.52 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 -$0.001 -0.09% +1.18%
USD/AUD 0.812 0.001 +0.14% +1.88%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)