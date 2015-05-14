SYDNEY, May 14 U.S. soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, extending the oilseed's rebound of a one-month low hit earlier in the week, though prices remain under pressure from forecasts for large end of season supplies in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.58-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.18 percent on Wednesday after prices hit a one month low of $9.54-1/4 a bushel. * July corn rose 0.21 percent to $3.63 a bushel, having gained 0.21 percent in the previous session. * July wheat rose 0.16 percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday after prices touched a five-day low. * Soybeans under pressure from USDA projection this week of domestic 2015/16 soy ending stocks of 500 million bushels. The figure topped trade expectations. * U.S. wheat under pressure as Tunisia's state grains agency bought 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 142,000 tonnes of durum wheat in a tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said. One trader said some of the wheat was likely to be sourced in the Black Sea region, shunning again U.S. supplies. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished at three-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday after surprisingly soft retail sales prompted investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve can afford to hike interest rates at all this year. * Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after major U.S. oil producing state North Dakota posted a surprising output hike and ongoing high stocks were expected to weigh on import and production demand. * Wall Street's major indexes gave up early gains to end Wednesday's session little changed as some investors stood on the sidelines waiting for the next round of economic data at the tail end of earnings season. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 US weekly initial jobless claims 1230 US PPI final for April Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% +0.36% 491.63 53 CBOT corn 363.00 0.75 +0.21% +0.55% 372.53 32 CBOT soy 958.25 1.00 +0.10% +0.29% 971.27 46 CBOT rice $9.40 -$0.04 -0.48% -2.19% $10.26 17 WTI crude $60.16 -$0.34 -0.56% -0.97% $56.52 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 -$0.001 -0.09% +1.18% USD/AUD 0.812 0.001 +0.14% +1.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)