* Soybeans give up last session's gains on ample supplies * Wheat up on short covering, gains capped by supply pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 14 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, giving up last session's gains and trading near a one-month low as U.S. cargoes struggle to find buyers amid plentiful South American supplies. Wheat rose a second day but gains were limited by expectations of bumper harvests across the northern hemisphere. "There is strong (soybean) supply coming from South America and we are seeing demand for U.S. products slow down in Asia," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We saw some gains in the last session but the trend is still bearish and we could see a deeper correction," Gokon said. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.56 a bushel, not far from last session's one-month low of $9.54-1/4 a bushel. Wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.82-1/2 a bushel. Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.62-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans are under pressure from this week's USDA projection that domestic 2015/16 ending stocks will be around 500 million bushels, which topped trade expectations. Argentina's 2014/15 soy production will hit a record 59.6 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday, revising higher its previous estimate due to better-than-expected yields. Meanwhile, U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from Black Sea producers. Tunisia's state grains agency bought 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 142,000 tonnes of durum wheat in a tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said. One trader said some of the wheat was likely to be sourced in the Black Sea region, snubbing U.S. supplies again. Elsewhere, South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills issued an Invitation to Bid seeking a total of 45,000 tonnes of Western Australian wheat for October loading via tenders, traders said on Thursday. Still, commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market open to periodic short-covering. Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were even in wheat and soybeans. Grains prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.50 1.00 +0.21% +0.42% 491.64 53 CBOT corn 362.75 0.50 +0.14% +0.48% 372.52 36 CBOT soy 956.00 -1.25 -0.13% +0.05% 971.19 45 CBOT rice $9.40 -$0.05 -0.53% -2.24% $10.26 17 WTI crude $60.12 -$0.38 -0.63% -1.04% $56.52 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 -$0.001 -0.06% +1.20% USD/AUD 0.812 0.001 +0.11% +1.86% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)