SYDNEY, May 15 U.S. wheat hit a one-month peak on Friday, edging up after posting gains of nearly 7 percent the session before on signs of unfavorable crop weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat has climbed around 7 percent this week - the largest weekly gain recorded by the contract. * Wheat marked its highest in over a month at $5.16 a bushel. * July soybeans are down nearly 2 percent for the week in their biggest weekly loss in five weeks. * July corn is up more than 1.5 percent for the week in its biggest such gain in nearly two months. * Heavy rains are forecast across the U.S. Plains, stoking fears of potential crop damage. * The unfavorable weather comes as an El Niño climate phenomenon is almost certain to last through the Northern Hemisphere summer, the U.S. National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday. * Soybean prices sagged after private analytics firm Informa Economics projected U.S. 2015 soybean plantings at 87.2 million acres, a potential record high more than 2.5 million acres above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecast. * The USDA said U.S. corn export sales in its latest reporting week stood at 370,000 tonnes, a low for the current 2014-15 marketing year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled at three-month lows versus the euro early on Friday, but encouraging news on the U.S. labour market helped it recover some ground against a host of other currencies. * Oil futures pulled back on Thursday as ample global supply weighed on prices, while Brent's front-month June contract headed to expiration. * U.S. stocks ended sharply stronger on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed at a record high as investors worried less about interest rates and a weaker dollar offered the possibility of stronger sales for U.S. multinationals. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May 1315 U.S. Industrial output Apr 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index May Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.00 1.75 +0.34% +7.17% 492.20 70 CBOT corn 369.25 1.25 +0.34% +1.93% 371.98 49 CBOT soy 960.25 3.25 +0.34% +0.31% 970.31 38 CBOT rice $9.59 -$0.04 -0.47% +1.54% $10.17 33 WTI crude $59.69 -$0.19 -0.32% -1.34% $56.86 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.39% USD/AUD 0.807 -0.001 -0.07% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)