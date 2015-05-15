* Wheat gains over 7 pct this week, biggest rise in 6 mths * Corn up for fourth session, tracks wheat prices higher * Soy down 1.7 pct this week, given up last week's gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 15 Chicago wheat jumped to a one-month high on Friday, putting the market on track for its biggest weekly gain in six months as forecasts of storms over U.S. winter crop areas and short-covering by funds buoyed prices. Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session, supported by the rally in wheat, although gains were capped by favourable planting weather in the U.S. Midwest and a lack of demand. Chicago Board of Trade most-actively traded wheat has climbed 7 percent this week, the most since mid-November. Corn is up 1.8 percent for the week in its biggest such gain in three months, and soybeans are down 1.8 percent in their biggest weekly loss in five weeks. Heavy rains are forecast across the U.S. Plains, stoking fears of potential crop damage. "The catalyst seems to have been an evolving storm pattern in U.S. hard red winter wheat regions," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "It was pre-winter drought and then little or no winter snow left the crop in peril. Rainfall arrived with the timing of an irrigators tap though to avert disaster in April. Now the threatened soaking is again putting the crop at peril and that rightly has markets worried." The unfavourable weather comes as an El Niño climate phenomenon is almost certain to last through the Northern Hemisphere summer, the U.S. National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday. It raises the chance of heavy rain in the southern United States as well as South America, and scorching heat in Asia that could devastate staples like rice. On Friday, wheat jumped as much as 0.6 percent to $5.17-1/4 a bushel, highest since April 13, corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.59 a bushel. Soybean prices came under pressure on Thursday after private analytics firm Informa Economics projected U.S. 2015 soybean plantings at 87.2 million acres, a potential record high more than 2.5 million acres above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecast. The USDA said U.S. corn export sales in its latest reporting week stood at 370,000 tonnes, a low for the current 2014-15 marketing year. The focus will turn to U.S. planting early next week with the USDA issuing its weekly seeding progress and crop development report on Monday. Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 515.50 1.25 +0.24% +7.06% 492.18 70 CBOT corn 369.25 1.25 +0.34% +1.93% 371.98 49 CBOT soy 959.00 2.00 +0.21% +0.18% 970.27 38 CBOT rice $9.59 -$0.04 -0.47% +1.54% $10.17 33 WTI crude $59.71 -$0.17 -0.28% -1.31% $56.86 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.000 -0.04% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.805 -0.002 -0.26% -0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)