(Corrects to show wheat hit a more than one-month high, not
low, on Friday in second paragraph)
SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. wheat rose on Monday after
losing more than 0.5 percent in the previous session, with heavy
rains across key growing regions threatening yields from winter
crops.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July wheat climbed 0.2
percent to $5.12 a bushel, having closed down 0.63 percent on
Friday after hitting its highest in more than a month at
$5.19-3/4 a bushel.
* July soybean prices were down 0.1 percent at
$9.52-1/2 a bushel after earlier touching $9.50 a bushel, the
lowest since April 10. Soybeans closed down 0.39 percent on
Friday.
* July corn dropped 0.27 percent to $3.64-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.68 percent the session before.
* Wheat prices were drawing support from heavy rains
drenching the U.S. Midwest, with further rains likely.
* Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help
domestic producers, with the government saying the move would
boost overseas sales by 1 million tonnes.
* The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said its
members crushed 150.363 million bushels of soybeans in April,
the most ever for the month. The figure topped an average of
analyst estimates for 147.8 million bushels.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished around a three-month low against the
euro in early Asian trade on Monday after downbeat U.S. economic
data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will wait
longer to raise U.S. interest rates.
* Oil prices rose slightly in early Monday trading on supply
concerns in the Middle East following fighting in Iraq and
Yemen, although signs of strengthening U.S. production capped
gains.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Apr
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May
Grains prices at 0047 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 512.00 1.00 +0.20% -0.44% 491.68 75
CBOT corn 364.50 -1.00 -0.27% -0.95% 371.04 55
CBOT soy 952.50 -0.75 -0.08% -0.47% 969.15 31
CBOT rice $9.60 $0.02 +0.21% -0.42% $10.12 49
WTI crude $59.89 $0.20 +0.34% +0.34% $57.31 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.143 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.20%
USD/AUD 0.801 -0.002 -0.22% -0.78%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)