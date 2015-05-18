(Corrects to show wheat hit a more than one-month high, not low, on Friday in second paragraph) SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. wheat rose on Monday after losing more than 0.5 percent in the previous session, with heavy rains across key growing regions threatening yields from winter crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat climbed 0.2 percent to $5.12 a bushel, having closed down 0.63 percent on Friday after hitting its highest in more than a month at $5.19-3/4 a bushel. * July soybean prices were down 0.1 percent at $9.52-1/2 a bushel after earlier touching $9.50 a bushel, the lowest since April 10. Soybeans closed down 0.39 percent on Friday. * July corn dropped 0.27 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.68 percent the session before. * Wheat prices were drawing support from heavy rains drenching the U.S. Midwest, with further rains likely. * Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help domestic producers, with the government saying the move would boost overseas sales by 1 million tonnes. * The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 150.363 million bushels of soybeans in April, the most ever for the month. The figure topped an average of analyst estimates for 147.8 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished around a three-month low against the euro in early Asian trade on Monday after downbeat U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will wait longer to raise U.S. interest rates. * Oil prices rose slightly in early Monday trading on supply concerns in the Middle East following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, although signs of strengthening U.S. production capped gains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Apr 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.00 1.00 +0.20% -0.44% 491.68 75 CBOT corn 364.50 -1.00 -0.27% -0.95% 371.04 55 CBOT soy 952.50 -0.75 -0.08% -0.47% 969.15 31 CBOT rice $9.60 $0.02 +0.21% -0.42% $10.12 49 WTI crude $59.89 $0.20 +0.34% +0.34% $57.31 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.143 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.801 -0.002 -0.22% -0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)