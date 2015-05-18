* Wheat up on f'cast heavy rains could hurt U.S. crop
* Corn weighed down by hopes of rapid U.S. planting
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 18 Chicago wheat futures edged up
on Monday, rising for a third session out of four with heavy
rains across the key U.S. growing regions threatening winter
crop yields.
Corn was largely unchanged on expectations that near-perfect
weather prompted farmers to almost finish seeding across the
U.S. Midwest grain belt.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract was
unchanged at $3.65-1/2 a bushel by 0300 GMT and soybeans
rose 0.2 percent to $9.55 a bushel.
Wheat climbed 0.4 percent to $5.13-1/4 a bushel.
"U.S. weather is critical for corn and soybeans, plantings
are going on track or better," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.
"Wheat is probably consolidating, we have news of Russia
cutting taxes and it has still been able to hold on to gains
which tells us that the market has found a bit of bottom here."
Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help
domestic producers and the government said the move would boost
overseas sales by one million tonnes.
But wheat prices drew support from fears of excessive rains
in the southern Plains wheat belt in the United States that are
forecast to continue this week. Commodity funds hold a massive
net short position in CBOT wheat.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to May. 12, regulatory data showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
Traders are now waiting for the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly planting and crop progress report scheduled
to be released later on Monday for further direction.
As of May 10, U.S. corn seeding reached 75 percent complete,
up 20 points from the week before and the five-year average of
57 percent for the first full week of May.
The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said its
members crushed 150.363 million bushels of soybeans in April,
the most ever for the month. The figure topped an average of
analyst estimates for 147.8 million bushels.
Prices at 0300 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 513.25 2.25 +0.44% -0.19% 491.73 76
CBOT corn 365.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.68% 371.08 58
CBOT soy 955.00 1.75 +0.18% -0.21% 969.23 34
CBOT rice $9.71 $0.13 +1.36% +0.73% $10.12 55
WTI crude $59.76 $0.07 +0.12% +0.12% $57.30 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.143 -$0.002 -0.15% +0.23%
USD/AUD 0.802 -0.001 -0.16% -0.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
