* Wheat resumes rise on risk heavy rain could hurt U.S. crop

* Corn tracks wheat gains despite planting progress

* Investment funds hold large short positions in wheat, corn (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 18 Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday to near a one-month high as forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains revived concerns about crop damage and encouraged buying among investors with large short positions.

Corn tracked wheat higher, although gains were capped by planting progress in the U.S. Midwest and a recovery in the dollar after a near four-month low last week. Soybeans edged higher.

Non-commercial traders hold net short positions in wheat, corn and to a lesser extent soybeans, which analysts say leaves the markets prone to bouts of short-covering despite ample global supply.

Chicago wheat jumped 7 percent on Thursday as worries that heavy rain could harm maturing wheat plants prompted a wave of buying, before prices eased back slightly on Friday.

Chicago Board of Trade July wheat climbed 1.5 percent to $5.18-3/4 a bushel by 1110 GMT, close to a one-month high of $5.19-3/4 touched in the previous session.

CBOT July corn added 1.0 percent to $3.69 a bushel and July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.56-1/2.

Concerns about damp conditions in the southern U.S. Plains and dry forecasts for parts of western Europe and Russia offset price pressure from an expected upturn in Russian exports after the government on Friday lifted a wheat export duty.

"We have news of Russia cutting taxes and (wheat) has still been able to hold on to gains which tells us that the market has found a bit of bottom here," Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank, said.

Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help domestic producers. The government said the move would boost overseas sales by 1 million tonnes.

On Euronext, December milling wheat was up 1.7 percent at 179.75 euros a tonne, just off a three-week high of 180.00 euros hit on Friday, with the market also finding support from the euro easing against the dollar.

Traders are now waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly planting and crop progress report scheduled to be released later on Monday for further indications about conditions in the fields.

The soybean market was underpinned by brisk demand that countered supply pressure from a bumper South American harvest.

The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association on Friday said its members crushed 150.363 million bushels of soybeans in April, the most ever for the month.

China is forecast to import a record 77 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2015/16 (Oct-Sept), according to an official think tank.

