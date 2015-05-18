* Wheat resumes rise on risk heavy rain could hurt U.S. crop
* Corn tracks wheat gains despite planting progress
* Investment funds hold large short positions in wheat, corn
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 18 Chicago wheat futures
rose on Monday to near a one-month high as forecasts for more
rain in the U.S. Plains revived concerns about crop damage and
encouraged buying among investors with large short positions.
Corn tracked wheat higher, although gains were capped by
planting progress in the U.S. Midwest and a recovery in the
dollar after a near four-month low last week. Soybeans
edged higher.
Non-commercial traders hold net short positions in wheat,
corn and to a lesser extent soybeans, which analysts say leaves
the markets prone to bouts of short-covering despite ample
global supply.
Chicago wheat jumped 7 percent on Thursday as worries that
heavy rain could harm maturing wheat plants prompted a wave of
buying, before prices eased back slightly on Friday.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat climbed 1.5 percent
to $5.18-3/4 a bushel by 1110 GMT, close to a one-month high of
$5.19-3/4 touched in the previous session.
CBOT July corn added 1.0 percent to $3.69 a bushel and
July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.56-1/2.
Concerns about damp conditions in the southern U.S. Plains
and dry forecasts for parts of western Europe and Russia offset
price pressure from an expected upturn in Russian exports after
the government on Friday lifted a wheat export duty.
"We have news of Russia cutting taxes and (wheat) has still
been able to hold on to gains which tells us that the market has
found a bit of bottom here," Paul Deane, senior agricultural
economist at ANZ Bank, said.
Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help
domestic producers. The government said the move would boost
overseas sales by 1 million tonnes.
On Euronext, December milling wheat was up 1.7
percent at 179.75 euros a tonne, just off a three-week high of
180.00 euros hit on Friday, with the market also finding support
from the euro easing against the dollar.
Traders are now waiting for the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's (USDA) weekly planting and crop progress report
scheduled to be released later on Monday for further indications
about conditions in the fields.
The soybean market was underpinned by brisk demand that
countered supply pressure from a bumper South American harvest.
The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association on Friday
said its members crushed 150.363 million bushels of soybeans in
April, the most ever for the month.
China is forecast to import a record 77 million tonnes of
the oilseed in 2015/16 (Oct-Sept), according to an official
think tank.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Dale Hudson)