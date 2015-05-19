SYDNEY, May 19 U.S. wheat rose on Tuesday to extend two-day gains to 2.5 percent as concerns over potential crop damage due to unfavorable weather across the United States continued to keep prices near a six-week top. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.43 percent to $5.24 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Monday when prices hit more than a six-week high of $5.30-1/4 a bushel. * July soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.53-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.13 percent on Monday. * July corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.68-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.48 percent in the previous session. * Freezing temperatures will threaten emerging corn plants in North Dakota while rains linger this week in the southern U.S. Plains wheat belt, an agricultural meteorologist said Monday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said 45 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop rated good-to-excellent, slightly ahead of market expectations. {ID:nL1N0Y91WY] * Corn planting in the 18 top states was 85 percent complete as of Sunday, up 10 points on both the prior week and on the five-year average. * Corn emergence was 56 percent, compared with the average pace of 40 percent by mid-May. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm on Tuesday after U.S. bond yields jumped and as the euro came under renewed pressure on persistent worries that Greece may miss debt repayments next month. * Oil slipped on Monday as a rallying dollar and concerns of growing oversupply weighed on the market after Saudi Arabia reported its highest crude exports in nearly a decade. * The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday, helped by a rally in Apple as well as tepid economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve may wait to raise interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May 0900 Euro zone Eurotstat trade Mar 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Apr 1230 U.S. Building permits Apr 1230 U.S. Housing starts Apr Grains prices at 0108 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.00 2.25 +0.43% +2.54% 492.12 80 CBOT corn 368.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.75% 370.53 64 CBOT soy 953.50 -1.00 -0.10% +0.03% 968.58 33 CBOT rice $9.79 $0.00 -0.05% +2.25% $10.08 58 WTI crude $59.57 $0.14 +0.24% -0.20% $57.29 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.000 -0.04% -1.23% USD/AUD 0.799 0.001 +0.09% -0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)