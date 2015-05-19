* Wheat up for 2nd day on forecast of rains in U.S. Plains * Corn eases as U.S. farmers make rapid planting progress (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 19 Chicago wheat futures rose for a second session on Tuesday with the market trading near its highest since early April on forecasts of rains later this week in the U.S. Plains that could damage the maturing winter crop. Corn edged lower, giving up some of last session's gains after U.S. government reports showed brisk planting progress. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract rose 0.2 percent to $5.23 a bushel by 0231 GMT, having closed up around 2 percent on Monday when prices hit a six-week high of $5.30-1/4 a bushel. Corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.53-1/2 a bushel. "Investors are continuing to buy back short positions in wheat," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "There are forecasts of rains in the U.S. Plains and I think excessive rainfall will pose a threat to the hard red winter wheat crop." A reversal from what had been deep drought in the Plains to wetter weather comes ahead of the wheat harvest, when excessive moisture can result in crop disease for maturing plants. Rains could arrive midweek in Texas and Oklahoma, possibly causing local flooding and reducing wheat quality, with extended outlooks for next week remaining "unfavorably wet," the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. Corn was pressured by planting progress across the U.S. Midwest. Corn planting in the 18 top states was 85 percent complete as of Sunday, up 10 points on both the prior week and on the five-year average. Corn emergence was 56 percent, compared with the average pace of 40 percent by mid-May. Soybean planting reached 45 percent complete, up 14 points on the week and above the average pace of 36 percent. Beans were 13 percent emerged, just ahead of normal. Soy markets are keeping a close watch on the situation in Argentina where a group of crushers on strike for the past two weeks shifted their protests to the northern reaches of the Rosario grains hub on Monday. Still export shipments in the newly hit area were not yet affected. China, the world's top soy buyer, is forecast to import a record 77 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2015/16 (Oct-Sept), a rise of 5.5 percent from the previous year, according to a forecast by an official think-tank. Grains prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 523.00 1.25 +0.24% +1.70% 492.05 80 CBOT corn 367.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.14% 371.14 60 CBOT soy 953.50 -1.00 -0.10% -0.37% 969.18 33 CBOT rice $9.79 $0.00 -0.05% +1.61% $10.12 57 WTI crude $59.44 $0.01 +0.02% -0.42% $57.28 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.129 -$0.016 -1.43% -1.06% USD/AUD 0.797 -0.006 -0.78% -1.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)