* Wheat drops as affect of rain in U.S. Plains awaited * Corn eases as U.S. farmers make rapid planting progress * Soybeans also fall on good U.S. sowing progress (Writes through after falls in European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, May 19 Chicago wheat futures dropped on Tuesday, retreating from near six-week highs touched on Monday, pausing as dealers waited to see if forecast rain would actually damage crops in the U.S. Plains - the assumption that had boosted prices. Excessive moisture can cause crop disease in maturing plants. Corn and soybeans also dropped after U.S. government reports showed brisk planting progress. A stronger dollar also weakened sentiment. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell 1.3 percent to $5.14-1/4 a bushel at 0951 GMT after closing up 2.2 percent on Monday when prices touched their highest in about six weeks of $5.30-1/4 a bushel. July corn fell 0.9 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel and July soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.52 a bushel. Heavy rain could arrive midweek in Texas and Oklahoma, possibly causing local flooding and reducing wheat quality, with forecasts for next week remaining "unfavourably wet," the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. "Wheat is pulling back from the highs today as the market awaits more concrete indications about whether the heavy rain forecast in the U.S. Plains will actually damage the U.S. crop," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "The market is currently strongly focused on weather in the United States but more evidence is needed of actual damage to sustain the high levels reached in Chicago on Monday." "We are seeing some profit-taking in wheat today especially among the short-term traders." Corn and soybeans were pressured by planting progress across the U.S. Midwest. Corn planting in the 18 top states was 85 percent complete on Sunday, up 10 points on both the prior week and on the five-year average. Corn emergence was 56 percent, compared with the average pace of 40 percent by mid-May. Soybean planting reached 45 percent complete, up 14 points on the week and above the average pace of 36 percent. Beans were 13 percent emerged, just ahead of normal. "Corn and soybeans have both been weakened today by the latest U.S. reports showing planting ahead of normal and positive crop conditions despite the recent rain," Rijkers said. "The rapid U.S. planting progress for corn and soybeans is gaining more attention than the fear of frost in parts of the U.S. corn belt and forecasts of high Chinese soybean buying which had supported markets on Monday." Grains prices at 0951 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.25 -7.50 -1.44% +0.64% 491.79 69 CBOT corn 364.75 -3.25 -0.88% -0.21% 370.42 52 CBOT soy 951.75 -2.75 -0.29% -0.16% 968.52 31 CBOT rice $9.82 $0.02 +0.20% +2.51% $10.09 59 WTI crude $58.85 -$0.58 -0.98% -1.41% $57.26 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1199 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by William Hardy)