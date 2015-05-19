* Wheat drops as affect of rain in U.S. Plains awaited
* Corn eases as U.S. farmers make rapid planting progress
* Soybeans also fall on good U.S. sowing progress
(Writes through after falls in European trading, changes byline/dateline)
By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral
HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, May 19 Chicago wheat futures dropped on
Tuesday, retreating from near six-week highs touched on Monday, pausing as
dealers waited to see if forecast rain would actually damage crops in the U.S.
Plains - the assumption that had boosted prices.
Excessive moisture can cause crop disease in maturing plants.
Corn and soybeans also dropped after U.S. government reports showed brisk
planting progress. A stronger dollar also weakened sentiment.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell 1.3 percent to $5.14-1/4 a
bushel at 0951 GMT after closing up 2.2 percent on Monday when prices touched
their highest in about six weeks of $5.30-1/4 a bushel.
July corn fell 0.9 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel and July soybeans
fell 0.2 percent to $9.52 a bushel.
Heavy rain could arrive midweek in Texas and Oklahoma, possibly causing
local flooding and reducing wheat quality, with forecasts for next week
remaining "unfavourably wet," the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.
"Wheat is pulling back from the highs today as the market awaits more
concrete indications about whether the heavy rain forecast in the U.S. Plains
will actually damage the U.S. crop," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at
ABN AMRO Bank. "The market is currently strongly focused on weather in the
United States but more evidence is needed of actual damage to sustain the high
levels reached in Chicago on Monday."
"We are seeing some profit-taking in wheat today especially among the
short-term traders."
Corn and soybeans were pressured by planting progress across the U.S.
Midwest.
Corn planting in the 18 top states was 85 percent complete on Sunday, up 10
points on both the prior week and on the five-year average. Corn emergence was
56 percent, compared with the average pace of 40 percent by mid-May.
Soybean planting reached 45 percent complete, up 14 points on the week and
above the average pace of 36 percent. Beans were 13 percent emerged, just ahead
of normal.
"Corn and soybeans have both been weakened today by the latest U.S. reports
showing planting ahead of normal and positive crop conditions despite the recent
rain," Rijkers said.
"The rapid U.S. planting progress for corn and soybeans is gaining more
attention than the fear of frost in parts of the U.S. corn belt and forecasts of
high Chinese soybean buying which had supported markets on Monday."
Grains prices at 0951 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 514.25 -7.50 -1.44% +0.64% 491.79 69
CBOT corn 364.75 -3.25 -0.88% -0.21% 370.42 52
CBOT soy 951.75 -2.75 -0.29% -0.16% 968.52 31
CBOT rice $9.82 $0.02 +0.20% +2.51% $10.09 59
WTI crude $58.85 -$0.58 -0.98% -1.41% $57.26 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.1199
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by William Hardy)