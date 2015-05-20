SINGAPORE, May 20 U.S. wheat edged higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after suffering its biggest daily fall in more than three weeks in the previous session on pressure from a stronger dollar. Soy was little changed, trading near its lowest since October while corn was flat after dropping 1.6 percent on Tuesday as ideal weather boosts planting and crop development across the U.S. Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn and soybean planting is running well ahead of normal and near-perfect weather is driving hopes of a bumper harvest. * Corn planting in the 18 top states was 85 percent complete as of Sunday, up 10 points on both the prior week and on the five-year average, according to government reports. Corn emergence was 56 percent, compared with the average pace of 40 percent by mid-May. * U.S. soybean plantings were 45 percent done. * Demand for animal feed ingredients such as corn and soymeal is expected to take a hit in the United States as an outbreak of a deadly bird flu virus erodes consumption. * U.S. poultry and egg producers have been grappling with a record outbreak of avian flu, mainly the H5N2 strain, that has led to the culling of more than 33 million birds since December last year and is now threatening supplies. * Tuesday's losses in soybeans came despite news from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that top importer China purchased 132,000 tonnes of U.S. beans for delivery in the current marketing season. * Wheat prices, which jumped more than 6 percent last week on worries that heavy rainfall in the Southern U.S. Plains could damage crops, came under pressure after government data showed a slight improvement in crop rating. * The USDA rated the winter wheat crop 45 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week. Analysts, on average, expected steady ratings. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed steep losses early on Wednesday, having suffered a major setback as the European Central Bank looked to accelerate the pace of money printing to buy government bonds over the next two months. * U.S crude futures rose on Wednesday after a more than three percent slide in the previous session, supported by a larger than expected drop in crude inventories, although a firmer dollar capped gains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices May 1800 Minutes of the April 28-29 Federal Reserve meeting Prices at 0057 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 511.25 1.00 +0.20% -2.01% 491.33 65 CBOT corn 362.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.63% 369.62 48 CBOT soy 946.75 0.50 +0.05% -0.81% 967.45 30 CBOT rice $9.66 $0.00 +0.05% -1.43% $10.04 51 WTI crude $58.42 $0.43 +0.74% -1.70% $57.48 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 -$0.002 -0.18% -1.65% USD/AUD 0.791 -0.001 -0.09% -0.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)