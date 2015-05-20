SINGAPORE, May 20 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Wednesday as the market took a breather after suffering its
biggest daily fall in more than three weeks in the previous
session on pressure from a stronger dollar.
Soy was little changed, trading near its lowest since
October while corn was flat after dropping 1.6 percent on
Tuesday as ideal weather boosts planting and crop development
across the U.S. Midwest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. corn and soybean planting is running well ahead of
normal and near-perfect weather is driving hopes of a bumper
harvest.
* Corn planting in the 18 top states was 85 percent complete
as of Sunday, up 10 points on both the prior week and on the
five-year average, according to government reports. Corn
emergence was 56 percent, compared with the average pace of 40
percent by mid-May.
* U.S. soybean plantings were 45 percent done.
* Demand for animal feed ingredients such as corn and
soymeal is expected to take a hit in the United States as an
outbreak of a deadly bird flu virus erodes consumption.
* U.S. poultry and egg producers have been grappling with a
record outbreak of avian flu, mainly the H5N2 strain, that has
led to the culling of more than 33 million birds since December
last year and is now threatening supplies.
* Tuesday's losses in soybeans came despite news from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture that top importer China purchased
132,000 tonnes of U.S. beans for delivery in the current
marketing season.
* Wheat prices, which jumped more than 6 percent last week
on worries that heavy rainfall in the Southern U.S. Plains could
damage crops, came under pressure after government data showed a
slight improvement in crop rating.
* The USDA rated the winter wheat crop 45 percent good to
excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week. Analysts, on
average, expected steady ratings.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed steep losses early on Wednesday, having
suffered a major setback as the European Central Bank looked to
accelerate the pace of money printing to buy government bonds
over the next two months.
* U.S crude futures rose on Wednesday after a more than
three percent slide in the previous session, supported by a
larger than expected drop in crude inventories, although a
firmer dollar capped gains.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices May
1800 Minutes of the April 28-29 Federal Reserve meeting
Prices at 0057 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 511.25 1.00 +0.20% -2.01% 491.33 65
CBOT corn 362.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.63% 369.62 48
CBOT soy 946.75 0.50 +0.05% -0.81% 967.45 30
CBOT rice $9.66 $0.00 +0.05% -1.43% $10.04 51
WTI crude $58.42 $0.43 +0.74% -1.70% $57.48 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.113 -$0.002 -0.18% -1.65%
USD/AUD 0.791 -0.001 -0.09% -0.98%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)