* Chicago wheat down for 2nd day as weather fears ease * Corn, soy struggle as ideal weather boosts U.S. crops (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 20 Chicago wheat slid for a second session on Wednesday on easing concerns over adverse weather in the U.S. winter crop areas, although the decline was limited by near-record short positions held by investment funds. Soy traded near its lowest since October while corn was almost flat after dropping 1.6 percent on Tuesday as ideal weather boosts planting and crop development across the U.S. Midwest. "I will be surprised if wheat drops by more than 20 to 30 cents. On the upside a rally could be 200 cents," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "It is heavily skewed towards a rally because funds are short." Chicago Board of Trade actively traded wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.08-3/4 a bushel by 0316 GMT, adding to Tuesday's 2.2 percent decline. Wheat prices jumped 6 percent last week on worries that heavy rainfall in the Southern U.S. Plains could damage crops, but the market came under pressure after government data showed a slight improvement in crop rating. The USDA rated the winter wheat crop 45 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week. U.S. corn and soybean planting is running well ahead of normal and near-perfect weather is driving hopes of a bumper harvest. Soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $9.44-1/2 a bushel, not far from last session's seven-month low of $9.42 a bushel. Corn dipped 0.1 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel. "Soy is a bigger issue since the USDA report everybody has realised that there are going to be huge stocks," said Houe. "Corn is not going to fall another 50 cents, but could beans drop by 100 cents? Absolutely." U.S. soybean supplies were expected to balloon 43 percent in the 2015/16 marketing year as the country faces increased competition. USDA in a separate report after the close of trading on Monday said U.S. soybean plantings were 45 percent done and corn sowings 85 percent complete, each above the five-year average. Demand for animal feed ingredients such as corn and soymeal is expected to take a hit in the United States as an outbreak of a deadly bird flu virus erodes consumption. U.S. poultry and egg producers have been grappling with a record outbreak of avian flu, mainly the H5N2 strain, that has led to the culling of more than 33 million birds since December last year and is now threatening supplies. Prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.75 -1.50 -0.29% -2.49% 491.25 62 CBOT corn 361.75 -0.25 -0.07% -1.70% 369.61 46 CBOT soy 944.50 -1.75 -0.18% -1.05% 967.38 28 CBOT rice $9.65 -$0.01 -0.05% -1.53% $10.04 51 WTI crude $58.59 $0.60 +1.03% -1.41% $57.48 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.001 -0.05% -1.53% USD/AUD 0.792 0.001 +0.10% -0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)