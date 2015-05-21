SYDNEY, May 21 U.S. corn rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, though gains were checked by forecasts for near ideal crop weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn rose 0.35 percent to $3.61-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.55 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week low. * July soybeans little changed at $9.40-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.53 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a seven-month low of $9.36-1/2 a bushel. * July wheat was little changed at $5.13-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.54 percent on Wednesday. * Corn and soybeans under pressure amid forecasts for near ideal weather. Temperatures were seen warming up by next week after a chill that supported prices earlier this week. * Heavy rainfall in southern U.S. Plains helped the region recover from a multi-year drought but also caused localized flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. The wet pattern was likely to persist for about two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. MARKET NEWS * The dollar traded near a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having held on to most of its gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting contained no major surprises. * Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, with U.S. crude snapping a five-day decline, after another weekly inventory draw but gains were limited by a huge supply overhang and concerns about a stronger dollar. * U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Wednesday after Wall Street saw little in the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting to alter expectations of when the central bank will raise interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash May 0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash May 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash May 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash May 0800 Euro zone Current account Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National activity index Apr 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr 1400 U.S. Leading index Apr 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index May Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.25 0.25 +0.05% +0.59% 491.38 68 CBOT corn 361.25 1.25 +0.35% -0.21% 368.86 48 CBOT soy 940.75 -0.50 -0.05% -0.58% 966.78 27 CBOT rice $9.58 $0.01 +0.10% -0.73% $10.00 48 WTI crude $58.78 -$0.20 -0.34% +2.65% $57.76 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.112 $0.003 +0.23% -0.28% USD/AUD 0.789 0.002 +0.24% -0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)