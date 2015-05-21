* Soy trades near lowest since October, corn ticks up * Warm U.S. Midwest after chill to aid crop development * Wheat dips after rising on concerns over U.S. crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 21 Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Thursday, languishing around a seven-month low as near-perfect weather across the U.S. Midwest raised expectations of a bumper harvest. Corn edged up after falling for the past two sessions, although a rapid pace of planting and crop development kept a lid on prices. Wheat gave up some of the prior session's gains. Chicago Board Of Trade actively traded soybeans were at $9.41-3/4 a bushel by 0227 GMT, near its lowest since October of $9.36-1/2 hit on Wednesday. Corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.60-3/4 a bushel, but wheat eased 0.2 percent to $5.12 a bushel. "Better conditions for corn and soybean crops in the U.S. are going to weigh on prices," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst with Rabobank in Sydney. "We have seen funds getting little bit involved in the wheat market and it is not unusual to see the market a little bit down in the Asian session after a rally." Corn and soybeans were under pressure amid forecasts for near ideal weather. Temperatures were seen warming up by next week after a chill that supported prices earlier this week. Wheat prices slipped but analysts say the market has strong upside potential. Heavy rainfall in southern U.S. Plains helped the region recover from a multi-year drought but also caused localized flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. The wet pattern was likely to persist for about two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. Further weather worries could spark another round of short-covering by speculative investors who have a record-large net short, or bearish, position in wheat, corn and soybean futures, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. "The expected tightening in 2015/16 global wheat balance sheet is likely to lend support," said Chong. Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday. The funds also sold 5,000 soybean contracts and bought 4,000 wheat. Traders are also keeping an eye on exports from Argentina's grains hub that was blocked after a ship ran aground. Argentina is the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal and a key exporter of wheat and corn. Shipping on Argentina's principal waterway for the export of grains was interrupted for a second day on Wednesday as the vessel that ran aground blocked the entrance to the pivotal Rosario hub. The shipping hiccup comes smack in the middle of the soy and corn harvest season. Prices at 0227 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.00 -1.00 -0.19% +0.34% 491.34 66 CBOT corn 360.75 0.75 +0.21% -0.35% 368.84 45 CBOT soy 941.75 0.50 +0.05% -0.48% 966.82 28 CBOT rice $9.58 $0.01 +0.10% -0.73% $10.00 48 WTI crude $59.10 $0.12 +0.20% +3.21% $57.77 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.112 $0.003 +0.28% -0.22% USD/AUD 0.790 0.003 +0.33% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)