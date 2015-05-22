SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. wheat prices rose for a third session on Friday and were poised to record a third straight weekly gain in their longest such run in five months, supported by potential crop damage from heavy rains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat is up more than 2.5 percent for the week, its third straight weekly gain. * July wheat last rose for at least three consecutive weeks in December, 2014. * Wheat hit a six-week high earlier in the week on concerns over crop damage due to heavy rains across the U.S. Plains. * July soybeans were down nearly 2 percent for the week, their second consecutive weekly loss. * July corn was little changed for the week. * Heavy rains that have drastically offset a multiyear drought in the Plains also caused localized flooding and threatened to reduce yields in Texas and Oklahoma, crop experts said. * Continued showers are forecast, fuelling concerns about excessive moisture. * Brazilian consultancy Agroconsult raised its forecast on Thursday for the country's now harvested 2014/15 soy crop to 96.1 million tonnes from 95.8 million tonnes in March. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday, after snapping three days of gains as unimpressive data prompted light profit-taking ahead of speeches by major central bankers and holidays in Britain and the United States. * Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday, giving Brent its biggest rally in more than a week, as draws reported in the Cushing delivery point for U.S. crude futures boosted optimism that a supply glut was easing. * The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday after disappointing economic data bolstered expectations that an interest rate hike is likely to come only later in the year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q1 0645 France Business climate May 0800 Germany Ifo business climate May 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Apr Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.50 2.50 +0.48% +2.24% 491.78 74 CBOT corn 365.25 0.25 +0.07% +1.46% 368.46 56 CBOT soy 936.75 -1.75 -0.19% -0.48% 966.16 23 CBOT rice $9.65 $0.04 +0.36% +0.84% $9.98 52 WTI crude $60.71 -$0.01 -0.02% +2.93% $58.13 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.112 $0.000 +0.04% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.791 0.001 +0.16% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)