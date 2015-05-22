* Wheat up almost 11 pct in 3 straight weeks of gains * Excessive rains in U.S. Plains threaten winter crop * Soybeans drop to lowest since Oct on supply pressure (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 22 Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market rallying almost 11 percent in three consecutive weeks of gains, underpinned by potential winter crop damage from heavy rains in the U.S. Plains. Soybeans slid for a fourth consecutive session to a seven-month low on prospects for another year of record production in the United States as competition from South American suppliers heats up. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had risen 0.8 percent to $5.26-1/4 a bushel by 0233 GMT. The market is up 3 percent this week. Wheat hit a six-week high on Monday on concerns over potential crop damage due to heavy rains in southern parts of the U.S. Plains. "This price action is mainly short covering by funds which is being driven by heavy rains in the U.S. Plains," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We expect further gains and the market could break above $5.30 as there are forecasts of more rains next week." Heavy rains that have drastically offset a multiyear drought in the Plains also caused localized flooding and threatened to reduce yields in Texas and Oklahoma, crop experts said. More showers are forecast, fuelling concerns about excessive moisture resulting in quality downgrades. There was additional support for wheat stemming from dryness in the Canadian grain belt. "The market also has a watch on dry conditions on Canada's prairies, spring crops there need a moisture boost," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. Soybeans were down nearly 2 percent this week in their second consecutive weekly loss. The contract slid 0.4 percent to $9.34-1/2 a bushel, its lowest since October 13. Exporters in South America are offering cheaper soybeans than the United States into many global destinations. Brazilian consultancy Agroconsult raised its forecast on Thursday for the country's now harvested 2014/15 soy crop to 96.1 million tonnes from 95.8 million tonnes in March. Still, there is a threat of supply squeeze as Argentina's largest labour union group will go on strike in the pivotal Rosario grains hub from June 1 if a salary dispute is not resolved. Workers plan to blockade transport links to milling plants and port terminals along the Parana river at a critical time in the soybean harvest for exporters in Argentina, the world's leading supplier of soymeal and soyoil. Prices at 0233 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.25 4.25 +0.81% +3.14% 491.82 75 CBOT corn 365.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.83% 368.98 56 CBOT soy 934.75 -3.75 -0.40% -1.22% 966.58 22 CBOT rice $9.65 $0.04 +0.36% +0.00% $10.01 52 WTI crude $60.63 -$0.09 -0.15% +2.80% $58.13 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.004 +0.36% -0.14% USD/AUD 0.791 0.004 +0.50% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)