By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 22 Chicago wheat futures rose again on Friday, bringing their three-week gains to 12 percent, as crop risks in the rain-soaked southern U.S. Plains and elsewhere in world led investors to keep paring back large short positions.

Soybeans edged higher to recover from a seven-month low as potential disruption to exports from Argentina, due to labour disputes, countered pressure from record harvests in South America.

An easing in the dollar and squaring of position before a three-day holiday weekend in the United States also underpinned prices. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat futures were up 1.0 percent at $5.27 a bushel by 1207 GMT, close to a six-week high of $5.30-1/4 reached on Monday.

Concern about soggy conditions for maturing wheat crops has triggered short-covering by investment funds and pulled wheat prices away from a near five-year low struck in early May.

"This price action is mainly short covering by funds which is being driven by heavy rains in the U.S. Plains," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

Heavy rains that have drastically offset a multi-year drought in the Plains also caused localised flooding and threatened to reduce yields in Texas and Oklahoma, crop experts said.

More showers are forecast, fuelling concerns about excessive moisture resulting in quality downgrades.

There was additional support for wheat stemming from dryness in the Canadian grain belt and forecasts for dry, hot weather in southern Russia, another key zone for global production.

But analysts said the rally may be curbed if crop damage is limited.

"These weather factors are unlikely to provide long-lasting bullish support," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

"The fundamental situation has not changed. 2014/15 U.S. wheat stocks will be big, given the sluggish export pace, and 2015/16 stocks are forecast to build further."

Spot soybeans were up 0.3 percent to $9.41 a bushel, recovering from an earlier low of $9.34-1/2 that was its weakest level since Oct. 13.

Front-month corn added 0.6 percent to $3.67 a bushel.

The threat of a supply squeeze in Argentina, the world's leading supplier of soymeal and soyoil, lent some support as it could slow trade flows after a bumper soybean harvest.

Argentina's largest labour union group will go ahead with a strike in the pivotal Rosario grains hub from June 1 if a salary dispute is not resolved.

Workers plan to blockade transport links to milling plants and port terminals along the Parana river at a critical time in the soybean harvest for exporters in Argentina (Editing by Joseph Radford and Mark Potter)