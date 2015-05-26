SYDNEY, May 26 U.S. wheat rose on Tuesday to recoup some of its losses from the previous session, as heavy rain across the southern Plains raised fears of potential crop damage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade June wheat climbed 0.73 percent to $5.19 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Friday. There was a public holiday in the United States on Monday. * June soybeans were up 0.5 percent at $9.28-3/4 a bushel, having ended down 1.5 percent on Friday when prices hit a contract low of $9.22-3/4. * June corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.4 percent on Friday. * Heavy rains across the southern U.S. Plains caused some localized flooding, with forecasts of more storms across the region. * A stronger U.S. dollar capped grain prices. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held near one-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having remained bid in a session made sluggish by public holidays in the United States and Britain. * Crude oil futures rose on Monday as firm global demand offset a strong dollar. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash May 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 1400 U.S. New home sales Apr Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.00 3.75 +0.73% -0.57% 492.21 67 CBOT corn 361.75 1.75 +0.49% -0.89% 367.86 47 CBOT soy 928.75 4.50 +0.49% -1.04% 965.02 23 CBOT rice $9.53 $0.10 +1.01% -0.94% $9.94 47 WTI crude $59.86 $0.14 +0.23% +0.23% $58.58 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.096 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.782 0.000 -0.03% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)