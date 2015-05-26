* Wheat prices rise as heavy rain threatens U.S. crop quality * Soy ticks up, gains capped by ideal weather in U.S. Midwest (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 26 Chicago wheat futures edged up on Tuesday, rising for three out of four sessions, underpinned as heavy rains in parts of the U.S. Plains stoked concerns over crop damage. Soybeans ticked up but prices were not far from their lowest in nearly eight months, hit in the previous session, as near-perfect weather aids crop development in the U.S. Midwest. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract climbed 0.3 percent to $5.17 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Friday. There was a public holiday in the United States on Monday. Soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $9.27-3/4 a bushel, after dropping on Friday to $9.22-3/4 a bushel, their lowest since early October. Corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.61-1/2 a bushel. "Wheat prices will be a key focus this week to see if prices can hold after a 10-percent rally since the start of May," ANZ said in a research note. "Near term weather concerns and the risk of production downgrades have triggered short-covering by leveraged funds." Heavy rains across the southern U.S. Plains caused some localized flooding, with forecasts of more storms across the region. Rains in U.S. grain belt come after similar wet weather ahead of the harvest resulted in quality downgrades across India's northern and western grain growing areas. That has forced millers in southern India to import higher quality wheat from Australia. There was additional support stemming from forecasts of dry weather in the Canadian Prairies which could result in lower spring wheat yields. A stronger U.S. dollar capped grain prices. The dollar held near one-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having remained bid in a session made sluggish by public holidays in the United States and Britain. A stronger greenback dims the appeal of U.S. grain supplies already struggling to compete in global markets with cheaper offerings from South America, Europe and the Black Sea region. Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May. 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.00 1.75 +0.34% -0.96% 492.14 66 CBOT corn 361.50 1.50 +0.42% -0.96% 367.85 47 CBOT soy 927.75 3.50 +0.38% -1.15% 964.98 22 CBOT rice $9.61 $0.18 +1.86% -0.10% $9.94 51 WTI crude $59.82 $0.10 +0.17% +0.17% $58.58 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.095 -$0.003 -0.26% -0.62% USD/AUD 0.782 0.000 +0.03% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)