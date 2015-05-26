* Wheat market eyes USDA crop report for signs of rain damage

By Naveen Thukral and Gus Trompiz

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 26 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders awaited a government crop update to assess any damage from heavy rain, while a rising dollar put pressure on U.S. commodities.

Soybeans ticked up, steadying from their lowest in nearly eight months during the previous session, as the market weighed favourable U.S. crop weather against the risk of logistical backlogs in Argentina due to labour disputes.

Corn futures inched lower.

The Chicago Board of Trade's spot wheat contract was down 0.4 percent at $5.13-1/4 a bushel by 1156 GMT, having closed 1.3 percent lower on Friday.

Trade resumed after a three-day market closure following Monday's Memorial Day holiday in the United States.

"Wheat prices will be a key focus this week to see if prices can hold after a 10 percent rally since the start of May," ANZ said in a research note.

"Near-term weather concerns and the risk of production downgrades have triggered short-covering by leveraged funds."

Heavy rains across the southern U.S. Plains have caused some localised flooding and threatened to hurt crops in the run-up to harvesting.

After weekend rains, some more precipitation was expected from Wednesday to Saturday before easing in the most-affected southern Plains belt for the rest of the two-week outlook period, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

The market will be checking whether a weekly progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) later on Tuesday suggests any deterioration in U.S. wheat crops.

Traders have also been watching adverse growing weather in a number of production belts worldwide, including dryness in the Canadian Prairies and southern Russia.

A stronger U.S. dollar capped grain prices.

The dollar hit one-month highs against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, reflecting a fall in the euro below $1.09.

A stronger dollar dims the appeal of U.S. grain supplies already struggling to compete in global markets with cheaper offerings from South America, Europe and the Black Sea region.

Soybeans edged up 0.1 percent to $9.25-1/4 a bushel, after dropping on Friday to $9.22-3/4, their lowest since early October.

Corn inched down 0.3 percent to $3.59 a bushel.

(Editing by Joseph Radford and Dale Hudson)