* Wheat market eyes USDA crop report for signs of rain
damage
* Soy ticks up after near 8-mth low on optimal Midwest
weather
* U.S. grains curbed by rising dollar
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
By Naveen Thukral and Gus Trompiz
SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 26 Chicago wheat futures
edged lower on Tuesday as traders awaited a government crop
update to assess any damage from heavy rain, while a rising
dollar put pressure on U.S. commodities.
Soybeans ticked up, steadying from their lowest in nearly
eight months during the previous session, as the market weighed
favourable U.S. crop weather against the risk of logistical
backlogs in Argentina due to labour disputes.
Corn futures inched lower.
The Chicago Board of Trade's spot wheat contract was
down 0.4 percent at $5.13-1/4 a bushel by 1156 GMT, having
closed 1.3 percent lower on Friday.
Trade resumed after a three-day market closure following
Monday's Memorial Day holiday in the United States.
"Wheat prices will be a key focus this week to see if prices
can hold after a 10 percent rally since the start of May," ANZ
said in a research note.
"Near-term weather concerns and the risk of production
downgrades have triggered short-covering by leveraged funds."
Heavy rains across the southern U.S. Plains have caused some
localised flooding and threatened to hurt crops in the run-up to
harvesting.
After weekend rains, some more precipitation was expected
from Wednesday to Saturday before easing in the most-affected
southern Plains belt for the rest of the two-week outlook
period, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.
The market will be checking whether a weekly progress report
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) later on Tuesday
suggests any deterioration in U.S. wheat crops.
Traders have also been watching adverse growing weather in a
number of production belts worldwide, including dryness in the
Canadian Prairies and southern Russia.
A stronger U.S. dollar capped grain prices.
The dollar hit one-month highs against a basket of
currencies on Tuesday, reflecting a fall in the euro below
$1.09.
A stronger dollar dims the appeal of U.S. grain supplies
already struggling to compete in global markets with cheaper
offerings from South America, Europe and the Black Sea region.
Soybeans edged up 0.1 percent to $9.25-1/4 a bushel,
after dropping on Friday to $9.22-3/4, their lowest since early
October.
Corn inched down 0.3 percent to $3.59 a bushel.
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Dale Hudson)