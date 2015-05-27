SYDNEY, May 27 U.S. wheat inched up on Wednesday from a two-week low, although gains were checked by a U.S. Department of Agriculture report pegging the condition of the crop at above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.94 a bushel, having closed down 4.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a 12-day low of $4.92 a bushel. * July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.24 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a contract low of $9.20-1/2 a bushel. * July corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.55-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.54 - the lowest since October, 2014. * Wheat under pressure from technical selling and a strong U.S. dollar. * Winter wheat ratings were unchanged at 45 percent good to excellent, despite analysts' expectations for a decline after heavy rains fell on mature wheat in the southern Plains last week. * Crop condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent and only 3 percent poor, slightly below market expectations. * Soybean planting was 61 percent complete. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held on to broad gains early on Wednesday, having rallied to an eight-year high against the yen after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year. * Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as the dollar's rally weighed on dollar-denominated crude oil futures along with concerns that a recent rally might keep U.S. producers active. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its biggest decline in three weeks, weighed down by concerns about Greece and some upbeat data that fueled expectations that a U.S. rate hike could come sooner rather than later. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jun 0645 France Consumer confidence May Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 494.00 0.50 +0.10% -4.12% 491.43 44 CBOT corn 355.25 0.25 +0.07% -1.32% 366.89 35 CBOT soy 924.00 1.50 +0.16% -0.03% 963.54 19 CBOT rice $9.38 -$0.04 -0.42% -0.53% $9.90 40 WTI crude $58.35 $0.32 +0.55% -2.29% $58.47 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.000 -0.03% -0.96% USD/AUD 0.773 0.000 -0.03% -1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)