SYDNEY, May 27 U.S. wheat inched up on Wednesday
from a two-week low, although gains were checked by a U.S.
Department of Agriculture report pegging the condition of the
crop at above market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.1 percent
to $4.94 a bushel, having closed down 4.2 percent on Tuesday
when prices hit a 12-day low of $4.92 a bushel.
* July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.24 a bushel,
having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a
contract low of $9.20-1/2 a bushel.
* July corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.55-1/4 a bushel,
having slid 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit
a low of $3.54 - the lowest since October, 2014.
* Wheat under pressure from technical selling and a strong
U.S. dollar.
* Winter wheat ratings were unchanged at 45 percent good to
excellent, despite analysts' expectations for a decline after
heavy rains fell on mature wheat in the southern Plains last
week.
* Crop condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent and
only 3 percent poor, slightly below market expectations.
* Soybean planting was 61 percent complete.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held on to broad gains early on Wednesday,
having rallied to an eight-year high against the yen after a
batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate
hike this year.
* Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as the
dollar's rally weighed on dollar-denominated crude oil futures
along with concerns that a recent rally might keep U.S.
producers active.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its
biggest decline in three weeks, weighed down by concerns about
Greece and some upbeat data that fueled expectations that a U.S.
rate hike could come sooner rather than later.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jun
0645 France Consumer confidence May
Grains prices at 0107 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 494.00 0.50 +0.10% -4.12% 491.43 44
CBOT corn 355.25 0.25 +0.07% -1.32% 366.89 35
CBOT soy 924.00 1.50 +0.16% -0.03% 963.54 19
CBOT rice $9.38 -$0.04 -0.42% -0.53% $9.90 40
WTI crude $58.35 $0.32 +0.55% -2.29% $58.47 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.000 -0.03% -0.96%
USD/AUD 0.773 0.000 -0.03% -1.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
