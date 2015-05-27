* Wheat, soybeans under pressure; corn ticks up * U.S. corn, soy, wheat development ahead of normal (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 27 Chicago wheat hovered near a two-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a U.S. government report pegging crop conditions above market expectations. Soybeans remained near their lowest since early October, while corn ticked higher as the market took a breather after suffering two sessions of deep losses. Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract was unchanged at $4.93-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, after sliding 4.2 percent on Tuesday. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.23-3/4 a bushel, having dropped to their lowest since Oct. 1 on Tuesday. Corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.55-3/4 a bushel, after falling 2.7 percent in the last two sessions. "I think it is still a tough environment for grain (prices)," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "Even though rainfall has been excessive in the United States, I still think it is net positive for grains, particularly for hard red winter wheat." Weekly planting, emergence and condition ratings for major U.S. grain and oilseed crops remained mostly ahead of average as of Sunday given favourable spring weather, state crop reports released on Tuesday showed. The condition of U.S. winter wheat was rated 45 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago but better than last year's 30 percent. Spring wheat's condition was 69 percent good-to-excellent, up from 65 percent a week ago. The market was expecting a deterioration in the condition of the winter crop after heavy rains. "There might be some impact down south (U.S. Plains), rains will be more beneficial the further north you go," Deane said. Corn planting in the 18 top states was 92-percent complete and emergence was 74-percent - 12 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean planting was 61-percent complete, up 16 points on the week and 6 percent on the 5-year average. A stronger U.S. dollar is also pressuring agricultural markets. The greenback held broad gains early on Wednesday, having rallied to an eight-year high against the yen after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year. A stronger dollar makes U.S. commodities more expensive for importers holding other currencies. Prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 493.50 0.00 +0.00% -4.22% 491.42 44 CBOT corn 355.75 0.75 +0.21% -1.18% 366.91 35 CBOT soy 923.75 1.25 +0.14% -0.05% 963.53 19 CBOT rice $9.48 $0.06 +0.64% +0.53% $9.90 47 WTI crude $58.35 $0.32 +0.55% -2.29% $58.47 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.06% -0.87% USD/AUD 0.775 0.001 +0.18% -0.95% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)