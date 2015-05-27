* Wheat pressured by good U.S. crop ratings * Soybeans firm, bounce from contract low (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, May 27 Chicago wheat dropped to its lowest in around two weeks on Wednesday, pressured by a U.S. government report putting U.S. crop conditions above market expectations. Soybeans firmed, bouncing from the contract low hit on Tuesday, while corn was weakened by positive U.S. crop ratings. Chicago Board of Trade's July wheat was down 1.1 percent at $4.87-3/4 a bushel at 0956 GMT, after falling over 4 percent on Tuesday. July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.25-3/4 a bushel. Corn was down 0.3 percent at $3.53-3/4 a bushel, continuing recent falls also caused by spillover weakness from wheat. "The main reason pressuring wheat today are the reports of positive U.S. wheat crop ratings on Tuesday despite the fears of possible damage following heavy rains last week in the U.S. Plains," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "This was a relief after the rain and as we move closer to the U.S. harvest the U.S. crop outlook is getting more positive." U.S. winter wheat conditions were rated at an unchanged 45 percent good to excellent, state crop reports said on Tuesday. This was despite market expectations of a deterioration in wheat ratings after heavy rain fell on mature wheat in the U.S. Plains last week. "Corn is weak to unchanged with the downward pressure also coming from good U.S. planting and crop condition reports on Tuesday," Rijkers said. U.S. corn planting in the 18 top states was 92 percent complete and emergence was at 74 percent - 12 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, the state reports said. "Soybeans are bouncing off the contract low hit on Tuesday, with support coming from the recent firm trend in soyoil, background concern about the impact of the strike by Argentine soybean crushing workers and firm palm oil prices," Rijkers said. A stronger trend in the U.S. dollar this week is also darkening U.S. export prospects, pressuring agricultural markets. "The dollar is slightly weaker today but still close to the highs seen on Tuesday which would be negative for U.S. grain and soybean exports," Rijkers said. Grains prices at 0956 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 488.00 -5.50 -1.11% -5.29% 491.23 40 CBOT corn 353.50 -1.50 -0.42% -1.81% 366.83 33 CBOT soy 925.75 3.25 +0.35% +0.16% 963.60 22 CBOT rice $9.41 -$0.01 -0.11% -0.21% $9.90 41 WTI crude $58.49 $0.46 +0.79% -2.06% $58.47 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.0901 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by)