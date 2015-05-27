* Wheat pressured by good U.S. crop ratings
* Soybeans firm, bounce from contract low
(Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline)
By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral
HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, May 27 Chicago wheat dropped to its lowest in
around two weeks on Wednesday, pressured by a U.S. government report putting
U.S. crop conditions above market expectations.
Soybeans firmed, bouncing from the contract low hit on Tuesday, while corn
was weakened by positive U.S. crop ratings.
Chicago Board of Trade's July wheat was down 1.1 percent at $4.87-3/4
a bushel at 0956 GMT, after falling over 4 percent on Tuesday.
July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.25-3/4 a bushel. Corn was
down 0.3 percent at $3.53-3/4 a bushel, continuing recent falls also caused by
spillover weakness from wheat.
"The main reason pressuring wheat today are the reports of positive U.S.
wheat crop ratings on Tuesday despite the fears of possible damage following
heavy rains last week in the U.S. Plains," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood
economist at ABN AMRO Bank.
"This was a relief after the rain and as we move closer to the U.S. harvest
the U.S. crop outlook is getting more positive."
U.S. winter wheat conditions were rated at an unchanged 45 percent good to
excellent, state crop reports said on Tuesday. This was despite
market expectations of a deterioration in wheat ratings after heavy rain fell on
mature wheat in the U.S. Plains last week.
"Corn is weak to unchanged with the downward pressure also coming from good
U.S. planting and crop condition reports on Tuesday," Rijkers said.
U.S. corn planting in the 18 top states was 92 percent complete and
emergence was at 74 percent - 12 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average,
the state reports said.
"Soybeans are bouncing off the contract low hit on Tuesday, with support
coming from the recent firm trend in soyoil, background concern about the impact
of the strike by Argentine soybean crushing workers and firm palm oil prices,"
Rijkers said.
A stronger trend in the U.S. dollar this week is also darkening U.S. export
prospects, pressuring agricultural markets.
"The dollar is slightly weaker today but still close to the highs seen on
Tuesday which would be negative for U.S. grain and soybean exports," Rijkers
said.
Grains prices at 0956 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 488.00 -5.50 -1.11% -5.29% 491.23 40
CBOT corn 353.50 -1.50 -0.42% -1.81% 366.83 33
CBOT soy 925.75 3.25 +0.35% +0.16% 963.60 22
CBOT rice $9.41 -$0.01 -0.11% -0.21% $9.90 41
WTI crude $58.49 $0.46 +0.79% -2.06% $58.47 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.0901
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by)