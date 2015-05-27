* Wheat pressured by good U.S. crop ratings
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 27 U.S. wheat futures fell for the
third straight session on Wednesday, hitting a two-week low on
big global supplies and after a government report pegged U.S.
winter wheat crop ratings above market expectations.
Corn also slumped to a seven-month low on spillover pressure
from sinking wheat and positive U.S. crop ratings, while
soybeans firmed in a rebound from contract lows the previous
day.
"There's still concerns about the wheat quality problems in
the southern Plains, but last night's crop progress report muted
those concerns for the moment," said analyst Craig Hays of the
Linn Group in Chicago.
Wheat futures are 45 cents off of last week's highs and
below the 50-day moving average, he added.
Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat was
down 3-1/2 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $4.90 a bushel by 11:14
a.m. CDT (1614 GMT) while July hard red winter wheat shed
10-1/2 cents, or 2 percent, to $5.14.
An optimistic wheat production outlook for southern Russia
added pressure on prices, although some areas need rain to
realize yields, according to crop scouts surveying the area.
Strong corn condition ratings weighed on that grain as the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said 74 percent of the U.S. crop
was in good-to-excellent shape and just 3 percent was poor.
CBOT July corn fell 3-3/4 cents, or 1.1 percent, to
$3.51-1/4 a bushel, the lowest level for a spot month since
October.
July soybeans rose 3 cents, or 0.3 percent, to
$9.25-1/2 a bushel as soymeal prices gained about 1.5 percent
amid strong crush margins in the United States.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)