SYDNEY, May 28 U.S. wheat fell for a fourth
straight session on Thursday, remaining near two-week lows as
the U.S. winter crop withstands unfavorable weather, but losses
were checked by disappointing yields across key Russian growing
regions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade June wheat fell 0.1 percent
to $4.87-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on
Wednesday when prices hit a two-week low of $4.82 a bushel.
* June soybeans were unchanged at $9.27 a bushel,
after firming 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* June corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.49-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1.55 percent in the previous session when
prices hit a contract low of $3.48-3/4 a bushel.
* Farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of the most
important for wheat exports, face flat or lower wheat yields
this year due to a lack of rain last autumn and the current hot
weather may worsen the situation without more rain in the coming
weeks.
* The condition of U.S. winter wheat was rated 45 percent
good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago but better than
last year's 30 percent. Spring wheat's condition was 69 percent
good-to-excellent, up from 65 percent a week ago.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at eight-year highs against the yen
early on Thursday, having stopped short of breaking above its
2007 peak as it consolidated recent gains against the euro and
other peers.
* Oil prices fell by up to 3 percent for a second straight
day on Wednesday as a resurgent dollar weighed on the market
amid concerns that U.S. crude supplies may have started rising
again after three weeks of draws.
* U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday and the
Nasdaq logged a record high close, led by a rebound in
technology and healthcare stocks and optimism that Greece would
avoid defaulting on its debt.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices Apr
0900 Euro zone Business climate May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Apr
Grains prices at 0031 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 487.25 -0.50 -0.10% -1.27% 491.28 40
CBOT corn 349.75 0.25 +0.07% -1.48% 365.69 28
CBOT soy 927.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.49% 962.32 26
CBOT rice $9.46 $0.03 +0.32% +0.42% $9.87 46
WTI crude $57.69 $0.18 +0.31% -0.59% $58.49 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.090 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.21%
USD/AUD 0.773 0.001 +0.13% -0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)