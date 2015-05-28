SYDNEY, May 28 U.S. wheat fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, remaining near two-week lows as the U.S. winter crop withstands unfavorable weather, but losses were checked by disappointing yields across key Russian growing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade June wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.87-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a two-week low of $4.82 a bushel. * June soybeans were unchanged at $9.27 a bushel, after firming 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * June corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.49-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.55 percent in the previous session when prices hit a contract low of $3.48-3/4 a bushel. * Farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of the most important for wheat exports, face flat or lower wheat yields this year due to a lack of rain last autumn and the current hot weather may worsen the situation without more rain in the coming weeks. * The condition of U.S. winter wheat was rated 45 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago but better than last year's 30 percent. Spring wheat's condition was 69 percent good-to-excellent, up from 65 percent a week ago. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at eight-year highs against the yen early on Thursday, having stopped short of breaking above its 2007 peak as it consolidated recent gains against the euro and other peers. * Oil prices fell by up to 3 percent for a second straight day on Wednesday as a resurgent dollar weighed on the market amid concerns that U.S. crude supplies may have started rising again after three weeks of draws. * U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday and the Nasdaq logged a record high close, led by a rebound in technology and healthcare stocks and optimism that Greece would avoid defaulting on its debt. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices Apr 0900 Euro zone Business climate May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Apr Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.25 -0.50 -0.10% -1.27% 491.28 40 CBOT corn 349.75 0.25 +0.07% -1.48% 365.69 28 CBOT soy 927.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.49% 962.32 26 CBOT rice $9.46 $0.03 +0.32% +0.42% $9.87 46 WTI crude $57.69 $0.18 +0.31% -0.59% $58.49 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.090 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.773 0.001 +0.13% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)